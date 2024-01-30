Indian Navy Rescues 19 Pakistanis From Somali Pirate-Hijacked Vessel

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Indian Navy reports that it has rescued a fishing vessel flying the Iranian flag along with its 19 Pakistani crew members from the clutches of pirates off the eastern coast of Somalia.

According to the navy, the crew of the“Al Naeemi” vessel had been taken hostage after being hijacked by Somali pirates.

Indian Navy forces stated that on Monday, they conducted a“swift response” operation to rescue the ship, which had been hijacked by 11 Somali pirates, along with its Pakistani crew.

The spokesperson for the Indian Navy announced on their Twitter account that the operation to rescue the hijacked ship was carried out by the naval vessel“Sumitra.”

The Indian Navy stated that within 36 hours,“Sumitra” successfully rescued its second ship from Somali pirates.

According to the statement, just a day before this incident, the Indian Navy had rescued the fishing vessel“Iman,” flying the Iranian flag, along with its 17 crew members.

The Indian Navy emphasized that the naval vessel“Sumitra” is stationed in the Indian Ocean for“anti-piracy and maritime security operations.”

These operations underscore the Indian Navy's commitment to maintaining safety and security in the region.

The successful rescue missions demonstrate the effectiveness and readiness of the Indian Navy in countering piracy threats in the waters of the Indian Ocean.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram