Global Heat Treating Market Forecasts 2023-2028 - Market To Reach US$ 127 Billion By 2028 With A CAGR Of 3.96%

Moreover, the boosting sales of vehicles worldwide are propelling the demand for heat treating to enhance the effective utilization of different components in the automotive industries while satisfying customer needs and environmental norms.

Apart from this, as it assists in improving the machinability and surface properties and increasing strength, hardness, and wear resistance of metals, the heat-treating process is used to increase the thermomechanical behavior of Nickel-Titanium (Ni-Ti) based alloys. These alloys find extensive applications in the biomedical sector to produce coils and treat cerebral aneurysms, which are localized dilations of the intracranial arteries.

Furthermore, the leading market players are introducing a reliable, low-cost smart system for automating the heat-treating process. It includes a control unit, algorithm, sensor, and drive circuit that helps reduce time and human intervention and error. This is anticipated to impact the application of heat treating in the construction and oil and gas industries around the world.

Key Market Segmentation

Breakup by Material:



Steel Cast Iron

Breakup by Process:



Hardening and Tempering

Case Hardening

Annealing Normalizing

Breakup by Equipment:



Fuel-Fired Furnace Electrically Heated Furnace

Breakup by Application:



Automotive

Aerospace

Metalworking Construction

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with profiles of the following key players



Ajax TOCCO International Ltd

American Metal Treating Inc

Bluewater Thermal Solutions

Bodycote plc

East-Lind Heat Treat Inc.

General Metal Heat Treating

Nabertherm GmbH

Pacific Metallurgical Inc

Seco/Warwick Inc.

Thermax Limited Unitherm Engineers Limited

