Furfural Market Demand To Hit USD 1012.6 Million By 2033 | Globally At 5.8% CAGR

New York, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Market, The Furfural Market size is expected to be worth around USD 1012.6 Million by 2033 , from USD 576.2 Million in 2023 , growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2033.

The Furfural market refers to the global industry centered around the production, distribution, and utilization of furfural, an organic compound derived primarily from agricultural byproducts like corn cobs, oat hulls, rice husk, bagasse, and sawdust. Furfural (C5H4O2) is a colorless or yellowish liquid with an almond-like odor and is known for its versatility as a chemical building block.

The Furfural market is a niche segment within the global chemical industry, with a specific focus on sustainability and the utilization of renewable resources. This market is subject to fluctuating dynamics based on agricultural yields, technological advancements in production processes, and the shifting demands of end-use industries.

Important Revelation:

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Global Furfural Market



Raw Material Availability: The supply of agricultural byproducts such as corncobs, sugarcane bagasse, and others directly impacts furfural production.

Technological Advancements: Innovations in production processes can enhance efficiency and yield, significantly affecting market growth.

Environmental Regulations: Stricter environmental policies can increase the demand for furfural, a bio-based, renewable chemical, over petrochemical alternatives.

Market Demand for Derivatives: The demand for furfural derivatives, particularly furfuryl alcohol, in various industries like automotive, electronics, and foundries drives market expansion.

Global Economic Conditions: Economic factors, including fluctuations in global trade, currency exchange rates, and the overall economic health of key markets, influence the market dynamics. Consumer Preferences: A shift towards more environmentally friendly and sustainable products can increase the demand for bio-based chemicals like furfural.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players include:



Report Segmentation

Process analysis

The global furfural market is categorized by several production processes, including the Quaker batch, Chinese batch, and Rosenlew continuous methods. Dominating the market, the Chinese batch process contributed to 80.3% of the global revenue in 2023, being integral to China's manufacturing sector.

While the Quaker batch process is older and others are its modified versions, the Rosenlew continuous process stands out for using sulfuric acid as a catalyst, offering simplicity and reliability. However, it's less favored by small and medium manufacturers due to its high steam usage, lower yields, and consequently higher production costs. The Chinese batch process remains popular among manufacturers for its cost-effectiveness.

Raw Material analysis

The global market for raw materials in furfural production is segmented into corncob and sugarcane bagasse. In 2023, corncob dominated with a share exceeding 68.5% , expected to maintain its position due to extensive use and high yield. Corncob is also valued for biomass feedstock in renewable energy production.

Sugarcane bagasse, a byproduct from sugar mills, is abundant in countries like Brazil, India, China, Thailand, and Pakistan. Its availability at a low cost makes it a significant resource, but storage is complex and expensive. Furfural units are recommended to be located near sugar mills for efficient utilization.

By Application

In 2023, Furfuryl Alcohol dominated the market with an 82.1% share, widely utilized in industries such as automotive, construction, and electronics for its versatility in making resins and binders. Solvents, integral for formulations in paints, coatings, and cleaning products, maintain consistent demand across manufacturing and construction sectors.

Intermediates, serving as foundational components for various chemicals, quietly contribute to the production of goods like pharmaceuticals and agricultural chemicals. While applications like flavors, fragrances, and raw materials for chemical compounds may not individually match Furfuryl Alcohol or Solvents, together, they contribute to the diverse landscape of furfural applications.

End-Use analysis

The global furfural market, segmented by end uses such as paints & coatings and pharmaceuticals, witnessed refineries holding a significant revenue share of over 48.9% in 2023. Its extensive use as a solvent in petroleum refineries, specialty adhesives, and lubricants contributes to this dominance. Furfural plays a vital role in the agrochemical sector, serving as an insecticide, nematicide, and fungicide.

Widely employed in horticulture as a weed killer, it acts as a contact insecticide with relatively low concentrations. Furfural is also utilized in the synthesis and construction of pharmaceutical building blocks, listed as an active ingredient in veterinary medicines. The market is expected to grow with increased investment and production in health products.

Key Market Segments

By Process



Chinese Batch Process

Quaker Batch Process

Rosenlew Continuous Process Other Process

By Raw Material



Sugarcane bagasse

Corn cob

Rice husk

Sunflower hull Other Raw Materials

By Application



Furfuryl Alcohol

Solvent

Intermediate Others

By End-Use



Pharmaceuticals

Agriculture

Food & Beverage

Paints & Coatings

Refineries Other End-uses

