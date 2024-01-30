Preqin Announces New Head Of Benchmarks And Head Of Research Insights 

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Appointments set to bolster deeper performance analysis and transparency in private markets

LONDON, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preqin , the global leader in alternative assets data, tools, and insights, announced the appointment of key senior leaders to accelerate key products and regions that are rapidly growing, and help bridge the gaps seen in the market. Fabien Chen has taken on the newly created role of Global Head of Benchmarks, based in Singapore. Cameron Joyce, based in London, is now the Global Head of Research Insights, spearheading the creation and development of Preqin's market-leading institutional research. Additionally, Gurkan Tasoren, also based in Singapore, has been hired to drive the company's sales teams across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region as Head of Sales, APAC.



With private markets being a historically opaque industry, fund and asset-level performance analysis and benchmarking continue to be a challenge for market professionals. This is where Preqin's private market capital benchmarks make the difference by giving investors, fund managers and service providers access to independent, reliable, timely and transparent performance data. These solutions allow market professionals to drive meaningful performance analysis and make informed investment decisions, as the most comprehensive and representative benchmarks across all alternatives asset classes. This ultimately helps the industry become more efficient and transparent. Preqin's fund performance benchmarks have been recognized by a third party as the market leader* and are best positioned to provide greatest granularity and named performance data.

Fabien Chen , as the new Head of Benchmarks, will play a pivotal role in further developing Preqin's suite of global benchmark solutions and propel the teams to significantly expand the range, scope and transparency. Previously, Fabien led teams at McKinsey before joining Preqin in March 2022 as Head of APAC Strategy. Fabien's strong customer focus, coupled with a deep understanding of the alternative assets industry, will ensure the Benchmarks become even more relevant and effective for the industry.

Cameron Joyce, who was a Senior Vice President on Preqin's Research Insights team since 2020, will now lead the team of expert researchers. The industry-leading institutional research provides more than 100 annual reports, like the “Future of Alts” market studies that are widely referenced, leveraging Preqin's independent, data-driven view of the alternatives market, investor sentiment, private market valuations, fees and terms, and industry compensation. The valuable content and actionable insights mean readers are empowered to formulate their own perspectives and inform their investment decisions. Cameron previously worked in asset allocation, investment research and fund selection roles.

Additionally, Gurkan Tasoren joins Preqin as Head of Sales, APAC and will drive strategic growth initiatives across the region. He is well positioned to foster lasting client relationships, bringing more than two decades of experience in the global fintech industry, with extensive prior leadership experience at Bloomberg. Gurkan will be a trusted partner for clients, helping them navigate the current challenging market conditions and evolving landscape.

Reflecting on these appointments, Christoph Knaack, CEO, at Preqin , says,“Fabien, Cameron and Gurkan are well-established professionals within their respective fields, each having a deep appreciation of the complexities of private markets and issues that our clients face. I am confident that these appointments will contribute significantly to our continued success and help us improve our standing as the source of essential alternatives data and insights, trusted by every financial professional in the alternatives industry.”

