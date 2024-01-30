Cloud API Market Size To Hit US$ 4,195.3 Million By 2032 | With A 15.2% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global cloud API market size reached US$ 1,148.0 Million in 2023.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IMARC Group's report titled "Cloud API Market Report by Type (SaaS APIs, PaaS APIs, IaaS APIs, Cross-platform APIs), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)), Industry Vertical (Healthcare, BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Education, Media and Entertainment, and Others), and Region 2024-2032". The global cloud API market size reached US$ 1,148.0 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4,195.3 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Cloud API Industry:

Increasing Adoption of Cloud Computing:

Many organizations are migrating their IT infrastructure and services to the cloud. This shift is driven by the desire to reduce on-premises hardware and maintenance costs. Cloud APIs are essential for these migrations as they enable seamless interaction with cloud-based resources and services. Cloud computing allows businesses to scale their resources up or down as needed. Cloud APIs play a crucial role in this scalability, enabling applications to dynamically access and utilize cloud resources based on demand. This flexibility is highly attractive to businesses seeking to optimize their operations.

Digital Transformation Initiatives:

Many organizations have legacy systems that need to be modernized and integrated with new digital solutions. Cloud APIs provide a bridge between legacy systems and modern cloud-based applications, allowing for a gradual transition without the need for a complete overhaul. Digital transformation often involves adopting agile development practices to rapidly create and iterate on digital products and services. Cloud APIs enable developers to access and leverage cloud resources, accelerating the development process and enabling more agile responses to market demands.

Scalability and Flexibility:

Scalability is a fundamental feature of cloud computing, and Cloud APIs are the gateway to harnessing this capability. Organizations can scale their resources up or down based on demand, whether it is accommodating increased user traffic, handling data growth, or expanding services. Cloud APIs facilitate this dynamic resource allocation. Organizations can avoid over-provisioning by utilizing Cloud APIs to scale resources when needed. This pay-as-you-go model minimizes waste and ensures optimal resource utilization, ultimately saving costs.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Cloud API Industry:

Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon Inc.)

Broadcom Inc.

Citrix Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Rackspace Technology Inc.

Salesforce Inc.

SAP SE

Tibco Software Inc.

Cloud API Market Report Segmentation:

By Type:

SaaS APIs

PaaS APIs

IaaS APIs

Cross-platform APIs

SaaS APIs represented the largest segment as software as a service (SaaS) model is gaining widespread adoption.

By Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises accounted for the largest market share due to their extensive IT infrastructure and complex digital transformation needs, which require a wide range of Cloud APIs to support their operations.

By Industry Vertical:

Healthcare

BFSI

IT and Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Education

Media and Entertainment

Others

Healthcare exhibits a clear dominance in the market on account of the rising need for data interoperability, security, and compliance within the healthcare sector.

Regional Insights:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

North America enjoys the leading position in the cloud API market due to its robust technology ecosystem, early cloud adoption, and the presence of numerous tech giants and enterprises that rely heavily on Cloud APIs for their digital initiatives.

Global Cloud API Market Trends:

The increasing adoption of cloud computing and the demand for seamless integration and scalability are bolstering the growth of the market.

Cloud APIs are expanding beyond traditional computing and storage services. They cover a wide range of services, including AI/ML, IoT, blockchain, and serverless computing, catering to diverse industry needs.

