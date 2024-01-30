Mayonnaise Market Size To Surpass US$ 18.4 Billion By 2032 | Exhibiting CAGR Of 4%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global mayonnaise market size reached US$ 12.8 Billion in 2023.

UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IMARC Group's report titled "Mayonnaise Market Report by Type (Unflavored mayonnaise, Flavored mayonnaise), End Use (Institutional, Retail), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retailers, Specialty Stores, and Others), and Region ​2024-2032​", The global mayonnaise market size reached US$ 12.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 18.4 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Mayonnaise Industry:

Changing Consumer Tastes and Preferences:

The rising consumption of mayonnaise due to changing tastes and preferences of individuals is impelling the growth of the market. In addition, mayonnaise benefits in enhancing the flavor of a wide range of dishes, ranging from sandwiches and salads to sauces and dips. Besides this, consumers are increasingly seeking unique flavor profiles and healthier alternatives. Furthermore, key players are developing flavored mayonnaises, such as garlic, sriracha, and chipotle varieties, to attract a wide consumer base. Moreover, the increasing demand for low-fat and reduced-calorie mayonnaise options is bolstering the market growth.

Rising Focus on Health and Wellness:

The rising focus on health and wellness among the masses across the globe is propelling the growth of the market. Consumers are increasingly becoming conscious about the ingredients in their food and are seeking products with natural ingredients, fewer preservatives, and lower calories. Apart from this, people are looking for mayonnaise alternatives that use olive oil or avocado oil instead of traditional vegetable oils. These alternatives are perceived as healthier choice due to their unsaturated fat content. Furthermore, the growing demand for organic and non-genetically modified organism (GMO) mayonnaise is offering a positive market outlook.

Increasing Utilization in Various Culinary Applications:

The increasing utilization of mayonnaise in various culinary applications is propelling the growth of the market. In line with this, mayonnaise is a versatile ingredient and is widely employed in sandwiches, wraps, and burgers. Furthermore, the rising demand for mayonnaise-based sauces, like spicy mayo, is bolstering the market growth. Besides this, there is an increase in the demand for premium mayonnaise with unique flavor profiles. In addition, the rising consumption of mayonnaise in salads as a healthy meal option is impelling the market growth.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Mayonnaise Industry:

Nestlé SA

Ajinomoto Co.

McCormick & Company, Inc.

Kraft Heinz

Unilever PLC

Mayonnaise Market Report Segmentation:

By Type:

Unflavored mayonnaise

Flavored mayonnaise

Unflavored mayonnaise represented the largest segment as it is widely employed in various culinary creations.

By End Use:

Institutional

Retail

Institutional accounted for the largest market share due to the rising focus on enhanced convenience and cost-effectiveness.

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and hypermarkets

Convenience stores

Online retailers

Specialty store

Others

Supermarkets and hypermarkets hold the biggest market share on account of the wide availability of mayonnaise products under one roof.

Regional Insights:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

North America enjoys the leading position in the mayonnaise market, which can be attributed to the thriving food and beverage (F&B) sector.

Global Mayonnaise Market Trends:

The introduction of convenient packaging options, such as squeezable bottles, portion-controlled sachets, and resealable containers, assists in enhancing user experience and convenience. In line with this, consumers are increasingly seeking products that are easy to use and store. Furthermore, the increasing focus on eco-friendly packaging and sustainable sourcing of ingredients is impelling the market growth.

Apart from this, key players are developing allergen-free mayonnaise options due to rising dietary restrictions, including gluten-free and dairy-free diets, which are propelling the growth of the market.

