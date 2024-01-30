Automotive Differential Market Anticipated To Achieve Exponential Growth $32,293.6 Million By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automotive Differential Market

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global automotive differential market based on drive type, vehicle type, type, and region.

PORTLAND, OR, US, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global Automotive Differential Market was valued at $20,530.1 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $32,293.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.7%. Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $8,583.6 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $14,435.2 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.4%. Automotive differential is a crucial component of the automotive drivetrain that allows different drive wheels to perform effective turning and driving operations. Automotive differential is a device that splits the torque of an engine in two ways, allowing each output to spin the vehicle wheel at a different speed.

The automotive differential is a part of the front and/or rear axle assembly that has an important function in a vehicle by allowing the movement of wheels at various speeds. It is a component of an automotive driveline, that distributes torque and power to the wheels in executing driving operations. The primary function of this system is to deliver proportional RPMs between two connected wheels. Moreover, the sale of differential assemblies is strongly influenced by automotive production activities across the globe. These procurements are completed through contracts and agreements between original equipment manufacturers and differential assemblies' manufacturers.

Rise in penetration of AWD and 4WD vehicles, demand for commercial vehicles, and surge in demand for lightweight and high-performance automotive components drive the growth of the global automotive differential market. However, increase in production of vehicles with in-wheel electric motors and decline in production and sales of automotive hinder the market growth. On the other hand, development of electronically limited-slip differentials and rise in demand from developing countries present new opportunities in the coming years.

Leading Key Players:

MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC, DANA INCORPORATED, HYUNDAI WIA CORPORATION, AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING, INC., ZF FRIEDRICHSHAFEN AG, JTEKT CORPORATION, LINAMAR CORPORATION, SCHAEFFLER GROUP, EATON, BORGWARNER INC.

Based on vehicle type, the IC engine passenger car segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global automotive differential market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the electric vehicle segment is estimated to manifest the largest CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, this region is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By drive type, the all-wheel-drive (AWD) segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of vehicle type, the IC engine passenger car segment is projected to lead the global market in terms of market share by the end of the forecast period.

Depending on type, the electronic limited slip differential segment is expected to register significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2020, and is projected to lead the market growth and maintain its dominance in the global market.

The factors, such as increase in penetration of AWD and 4WD vehicles, and rise in demand for commercial vehicles, and lightweight & high-performance automotive components drive the growth of the global automotive differential market. However, increase in production of vehicles with in-wheel electric motors as well as decrease in production and sales of automotive are expected to restrain market growth t during the forecast period.

