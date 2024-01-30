Madhya Pradesh Showcases It's Wildlife & Rural Wonders At FITUR Madrid 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Inauguration of the Madhya Pradesh Stand at FITUR 2024

Madhya Pradesh Pavilion at FITUR 2024

B2B interactions with the Spanish Travel & Trade Professionals

Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board showcased the vibrant tapestry of rural life and rich wildlife of the state at FITUR Madrid 2024, held from January 24 to 28, 2024.

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The event, one of the world's leading tourism fairs, provided an excellent platform for Madhya Pradesh to exhibit its diverse offerings to a global audience.The Madhya Pradesh Tourism stand, inaugurated by Mr. Dinesh Patnaik, Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Spain, and Ms. Prithika Rani, Indian Foreign Service, in the presence of Madhya Pradesh Tourism officials and stakeholders. The event was attended by Mr. Vivek Shrotriya, IAS, Additional Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, and Mr. Vivek Jude, General Manager, Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation.In addition to the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, several co-exhibitors contributed to the success of the event, including Pals Hotel & Marketing Solutions, Travel India Pundits, and NCSHA Luxury Travel. Their participation added further depth and diversity to the showcase, offering visitors a comprehensive glimpse into the myriad experiences awaiting travelers in Madhya Pradesh.In addition to the vibrant display, Madhya Pradesh Tourism engaged in impactful B2B meetings between stakeholders from the state and the Spain travel trade. These meetings served as a platform to foster collaboration and explore opportunities for responsible tourism initiatives. Moreover, Madhya Pradesh Tourism officials participated in interactive media interviews, amplifying the state's presence and engaging with a wider audience.The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Stand captivated visitors with immersive displays showcasing the state's rural and wildlife tourism. Additionally, the stand featured a designated selfie point allowed visitors to capture moments against various Madhya Pradesh backgrounds, enhancing their connection with the state.The successful participation of Madhya Pradesh Tourism at FITUR Madrid 2024 underscores the state's commitment to promoting sustainable tourism and fostering global partnerships. As Madhya Pradesh continues to emerge as a must-visit destination for travelers seeking authentic experiences, initiatives like this serve to strengthen its position on the global tourism map.

Bhavik Vinod Shah

Vinsan Graphics

+91 98238 77416

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube