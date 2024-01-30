Medical Device Security Market Size Witnesses Robust Growth Rate Of CAGR 13.18%, Exceeding US$ 30.6 Billion 2024-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled“Medical Device Security Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global medical device security market share , size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights

How Big is the Medical Device Security Market?

The global medical device security market size reached US$ 9.7 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 30.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.18% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Medical Device Security Industry:

Evolving Regulatory Landscape:

The global Medical Device Security Market is significantly influenced by the ever-evolving regulatory landscape in the healthcare sector. Regulatory bodies worldwide continually update and strengthen requirements related to data protection and patient privacy. Healthcare organizations must adhere to these stringent regulations, such as HIPAA in the United States and GDPR in Europe. Compliance with these regulations necessitates investment in comprehensive medical device security solutions to protect patient data and ensure regulatory conformity. This driver emphasizes the critical role that security plays in the healthcare industry and underscores the need for continuous advancements in security technology to meet evolving compliance standards.

Rising Cybersecurity Threats:

The Medical Device Security Market is propelled by the escalating frequency and sophistication of cyber threats targeting healthcare institutions. With the increasing digitization of medical devices and patient records, cybercriminals are constantly seeking vulnerabilities to exploit. High-profile incidents of data breaches and ransomware attacks on healthcare systems have heightened awareness of the urgent need for robust security measures. Healthcare providers must invest in advanced security solutions that can proactively detect and respond to threats, safeguarding patient safety and confidential data. This driver highlights the ongoing battle against cyber threats within the healthcare sector, necessitating continuous vigilance and investment in security infrastructure.

Growing Adoption of IoT in Healthcare:

The rapid proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) technology in healthcare is a driving force behind the Medical Device Security Market. IoT devices, including wearables, connected medical equipment, and remote monitoring systems, enable healthcare providers to gather valuable patient data and improve treatment outcomes. However, the interconnected nature of these devices also increases the attack surface for cyber threats. As the adoption of IoT in healthcare continues to expand, healthcare organizations are recognizing the importance of investing in medical device security to mitigate vulnerabilities and ensure the integrity of patient information.

Medical Device Security Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Device Type:

.Stationery Medical Devices

.Internally Embedded Medical Devices

.External Medical Devices and Consumer Wearable

Stationary medical devices hold the majority of the market share due to their widespread usage across healthcare facilities and the critical need to secure these devices to protect patient data and ensure uninterrupted healthcare services.

Breakup by Component:

.Solution

oIdentity and Access Management Solutions

oAntivirus and Antimalware Solutions

oEncryption Solutions

oData Loss Prevention Solutions

oRisk and Compliance Management

oIntrusion Detection Systems and Intrusion Prevention Systems

oDisaster Recovery Solutions

oDistributed Denial of Service Solutions

oOthers

.Services

In the medical device security market, solutions account for the largest share due to the critical need for robust cybersecurity measures, including software and hardware solutions, to protect medical devices from evolving cyber threats and ensure patient data integrity.

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

.On-premises

.Cloud-based

The on-premises deployment mode holds a leading position in the medical device security market due to the stringent security requirements in healthcare facilities, which often prefer having direct control over their security infrastructure.

Breakup by End User:

.Healthcare Institutions

.Medical Device Manufacturers

.Others

Healthcare institutions exhibit clear dominance in the medical device security market due to their extensive deployment of medical devices, necessitating robust security measures to protect patient data and ensure uninterrupted healthcare services.

Breakup By Country Insights:

.Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

.North America (United States, Canada)

.Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

.Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Others)

.Middle East and Africa ( Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Others)

North America leads the market due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of connected medical devices, and stringent regulatory standards for cybersecurity, making it the largest contributor to the medical device security market share.

Global Medical Device Security Market Trends:

The increasing adoption of interconnected medical devices in healthcare facilities has raised concerns about cybersecurity. This has led to a growing demand for robust security solutions to safeguard sensitive patient data and ensure the uninterrupted operation of medical devices. Moreover, the rise in cyberattacks targeting healthcare organizations has underscored the vulnerability of medical devices. To mitigate these threats, healthcare providers are investing in advanced security measures, driving the demand for medical device security solutions. Additionally, stringent regulatory requirements, are compelling medical device manufacturers to prioritize security in their product development, further fueling market growth.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Medical Device Security Industry:

.Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

.Cisco Systems Inc.

.ClearDATA

.FireEye (Symphony Technology Group)

.Fortinet Inc.

.General Electric Company

.International Business Machines Corporation

.Koninklijke Philips N.V.

.McAfee Corp.

.Medigate

.Palo Alto Networks Inc

.Synopsys Inc.

