Nobelbiz's Webinar Series Welcomes Matthew Laughlin To Talk About Unleashing The Power Of Contact Centers In Politics

- Matt LaughlinCHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a recent illuminating webinar, NobelBiz, a leader in contact center solutions, brought together renowned experts to explore the intersection of contact centers and political fundraising .The dialogue took place between:Guest: Matt Laughlin, VP of Client Services, Direct Response GroupMatt Laughlin, the Vice President of Client Services at Direct Response Group, stands out as a seasoned professional in the field of client services and operations, with a particular expertise in political fundraising. His career is marked by a strong track record in strategic leadership, business process optimization, and the deployment of innovative solutions. Renowned for his technical acumen, Matt plays a crucial role in driving revenue growth and implementing state-of-the-art technologies at Direct Response Group. His experience and insights make him an invaluable asset in discussions about the integration of contact centers and political fundraising.Host: Mike McGuire, Senior Contact Center Software Consultant at NobelBizMike McGuire brings over two decades of rich and diverse experience in the contact center industry, serving as a Senior Contact Center Software Consultant at NobelBiz. His expertise encompasses strategic execution, with a focus on analysis, staff management, and team leadership. Mike's impressive career includes the launch of five international call centers and the management of ten as a Center/Regional Manager. His ability to consistently exceed service level requirements highlights his proficiency and commitment to excellence in the contact center domain, making him an ideal host for discussions on the cutting-edge of contact center technology and strategy.The webinar focused on several critical areas essential for political campaign success:Effective Fundraising Strategies: The webinar offered an in-depth look at how political campaigns can use mail, phone, and social media for effective fundraising.Adapting to Election Cycles: Insights were provided on differentiating campaign strategies between election and non-election periods.Outsourcing Campaigns: The discussion included the qualifications and needs for outsourcing political campaigns to Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) services.Technology Leverage: The role of technology, such as manual SMS, predictive dialing, and call labeling/blocking, was discussed in the context of enhancing campaign outreach.Strategic Implementation: The webinar highlighted the implementation of rotating strategies and the use of Local Touch for significantly improving campaign success rates.About NobelBiz:NobelBiz is a Contact Center software and voice carrier provider that has grown to serve Contact Centers globally.Being more an extension of its clients' services rather than a direct vendor, the company combines multiple carrier systems into a single unified network with worldwide backups. NobelBiz also offers advanced Omnichannel software solutions that handle text (email, webchat, SMS), social media, and voice in a single, easy-to-use interface.The NobelBiz Webinar series aims to deliver monthly information-rich episodes that can teach you how to improve your Contact Center business.Are you a proud member of the Contact Center industry?Do you want to share your knowledge with our audience?Do you know anyone who fits these criteria?Please email us at ..., and let's set up a meeting!

