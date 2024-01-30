Guide Sensmart's Latest Infrared Night Vision Technology Was Showcased At The SHOT SHOW In The United States

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WUHAN, China, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The significant event in the American hunting sector, SHOT show, concluded on January 26, 2024. As a premier showcase for the international hunting and shooting industry, SHOT show drew professional vendors and eager attendees from across the globe to discover the newest hunting developments, state-of-the-art gear, and outdoor pursuits.

Guide sensmart team at SHOT show 2024

JAGD & HUND 2024 exhibition invitation

As a frequent participant in the SHOT show, Guide sensmart has once again enhanced its range of products this year, presenting both new and traditional items such as TL series multispectral fusion thermal monocular, DR series digital day & night vision scope, and TU series thermal imaging scope. Each product reflects the latest in technology and creativity, all designed to offer users an exceptional visual experience.

Guide sensmart's latest product, the TU Gen2 LRF thermal imaging scope, has garnered a strong response from a wide range of audiences and outdoor enthusiasts due to its impressive image capabilities. It features an advanced 12 μm high-definition infrared detector and a 1440×1080 high-definition AMOLED display, along with the powerful PureIR image algorithm, delivering clearer and more detailed visual effects. The product's design has been meticulously optimized to enhance user experience, and the battery life has been extended to 12 hours.

Furthermore, Guide sensmart will be showcasing its latest flagship products at the JAGD & HUND 2024 Exhibition in Dortmund, Germany from January 30th to February 4th, 2024. Visitors are invited to stop by booth D38 in Hall 7 to explore and discuss the new outdoor adventure gear.

About Guide sensmart

Guide sensmart manufactures systematic infrared thermal imaging products, with a marketing service network that spans 70 countries and regions worldwide. For more information, please visit .

