Marathon Petroleum Corp. Reports Fourth-Quarter 2023 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FINDLAY, Ohio, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --



Fourth -quarter net income attributable to MPC of $1.5 billion , or $3.84 per diluted share; adjusted net income of $1.5 billion, or $3.98 per adjusted diluted share

Full-year 2023 net income attributable to MPC of $9.7 billion, or $23.63 per diluted share; adjusted net income of $9.7 billion, or $23.63 per adjusted diluted share

Full-year net cash provided by operating activities of $14.1 billion, supporting the return of $12.8 billion of capital to shareholders in 2023 2024 MPC standalone (excluding MPLX) capital spending outlook of $1.25 billion Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:

MPC ) today reported net income attributable to MPC of $1.5 billion, or $3.84 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. This compares to net income attributable to MPC of $3.3 billion, or $7.09 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income was $1.5 billion, or $3.98 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. This compares to adjusted net income of $3.1 billion, or $6.65 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjustments are shown in the accompanying release tables. The fourth quarter of 2023 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (adjusted EBITDA) was $3.5 billion, compared with $5.8 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjustments are shown in the accompanying release tables. For the full year 2023, net income attributable to MPC was $9.7 billion, or $23.63 per diluted share, compared with net income attributable to MPC of $14.5 billion, or $28.12 per diluted share for the full year 2022. Adjusted net income was $9.7 billion, or $23.63 per diluted share for the full year 2023. This compares to adjusted net income of $13.5 billion, or $26.16 per diluted share for the full year 2022. Adjustments are shown in the accompanying release tables. "In 2023, the business generated $14.1 billion of net cash from operations, driven by strong operational performance and commercial execution," said Chief Executive Officer Michael J. Hennigan. "This enabled the return of $12.8 billion of capital to shareholders. We believe MPC is positioned to generate strong through-cycle cash flow with the ability to deliver superior returns to our shareholders." Results from Operations Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)





Three Months Ended

December 31,



Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (In millions)

2023



2022



2023



2022 Refining & Marketing Segment





















Segment income from operations $ 1,242

$ 3,910

$ 10,318

$ 16,437 Add: Depreciation and amortization

476



455



1,887



1,850

Refining planned turnaround costs

299



442



1,201



1,122

LIFO inventory charge (credit)

145



(176)



145



(148) Refining & Marketing segment adjusted EBITDA

2,162



4,631



13,551



19,261























Midstream Segment





















Segment income from operations

1,285



1,088



4,835



4,462 Add: Depreciation and amortization

332



327



1,320



1,310

Garyville incident response (recoveries) costs

(47)



-



16



- Midstream segment adjusted EBITDA

1,570



1,415



6,171



5,772























Subtotal

3,732



6,046



19,722



25,033 Corporate

(224)



(259)



(837)



(753) Add: Depreciation and amortization

20



15



100



55 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,528

$ 5,802

$ 18,985

$ 24,335

























Refining & Marketing (R&M)

Segment adjusted EBITDA was $2.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, versus $4.6 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022. R&M segment adjusted EBITDA was $8.02 per barrel for the fourth quarter of 2023, versus $17.39 per barrel for the fourth quarter of 2022. Segment adjusted EBITDA excludes refining planned turnaround costs, which totaled $299 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $442 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The decrease in segment adjusted EBITDA was driven by lower market crack spreads.

R&M margin was $17.79 per barrel for the fourth quarter of 2023, versus $28.82 per barrel for the fourth quarter of 2022. Crude capacity utilization was approximately 91%, resulting in total throughput of 2.9 million barrels per day for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Refining operating costs per barrel were $5.67 for the fourth quarter of 2023, versus $5.62 for the fourth quarter of 2022.



Midstream

Segment adjusted EBITDA was $1.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, versus $1.4 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022. The results were primarily driven by higher total throughputs and higher rates.

Corporate and Items Not Allocated

Corporate expenses totaled $224 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with $259 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Financial Position, Liquidity, and Return of Capital

As of December

31, 2023, MPC had $10.2 billion of cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments and $5 billion available on its bank revolving credit facility.

In the fourth

quarter, the company returned approximately $2.8 billion

of capital to shareholders through $2.5 billion

of share repurchases and $311 million

of dividends. Through January 26, the company repurchased an additional $0.9 billion of company shares. The company currently has approximately $5.9 billion available under its share repurchase authorizations.

Strategic and Operations Update

MPC's standalone (excluding MPLX) capital spending outlook for 2024 is $1.25 billion. Approximately 65% of overall spending is focused on growth capital and 35% on sustaining capital. MPC's $825 million of growth capital is focused on opportunities that enhance margins and reduce cost.



At its Los Angeles refinery, the company is advancing improvements to enhance the competitiveness of the refinery by improving reliability and lowering costs. The improvements focus on integrating and modernizing utility systems and increasing energy efficiency, with the added benefit of addressing new regulation mandating further reductions in emissions. The improvements are expected to be completed by the end of 2025.



At its Galveston Bay refinery, the company is investing to construct a 90,000 barrel per day high-pressure distillate hydrotreater. This project is anticipated to strengthen the competitiveness of the refinery by improving the ability to produce higher value finished products. This project is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

MPLX announced a capital outlook of $1.1 billion. The capital spending plan focuses on advancing growth projects anchored in the Marcellus and Permian basins. MPLX's integrated footprints in these basins have positioned the partnership with a steady source of opportunities to expand its value chains, particularly around its natural gas and NGL assets.

2024

Capital Plan ($ millions)

MPC Standalone (excluding MPLX)



Refining & Marketing Segment:





Growth - Traditional $ 475

Growth - Low Carbon

350

Maintenance

375 Refining & Marketing Segment

1,200 Midstream Segment (excluding MPLX)

- Corporate and Other(a)

50 Total MPC Standalone (excluding MPLX) $ 1,250





MPLX Total(b) $ 1,100





(a) Does not include capitalized interest (b) Excludes $285 million of reimbursable capital and approximately $100 million for repayment of MPLX's share of the Bakken Pipeline joint venture's debt due in 2024.

First

Quarter 2024 Outlook

Refining & Marketing Segment:



Refining operating costs per barrel(a) $ 5.85 Distribution costs (in millions) $ 1,450 Refining planned turnaround costs (in millions) $ 600 Depreciation and amortization (in millions) $ 480





Refinery throughputs (mbpd):





Crude oil refined

2,445

Other charge and blendstocks

240



Total

2,685





Corporate (in millions) $ 185







(a) Excludes refining planned turnaround and depreciation and amortization expense

Conference Call

At 11:00 a.m. ET today, MPC will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the reported results and provide an update on company operations. Interested parties may listen by visiting MPC's website at

A replay of the webcast will be available on the company's website for two weeks. Financial information, including the earnings release and other investor-related materials, will also be available online prior to the conference call and webcast at



About Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is a leading, integrated, downstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation's largest refining system. MPC's marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interest in MPLX LP, a midstream company that owns and operates gathering, processing, and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure. More information is available at .

Investor Relations Contacts: (419) 421-2071

Kristina Kazarian, Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations

Brian Worthington, Director, Investor Relations

Kenan Kinsey, Supervisor, Investor Relations

Media Contact: (419) 421-3577

Jamal Kheiry, Communications Manager

References to Earnings and Defined Terms

References to earnings mean net income attributable to MPC from the statements of income. Unless otherwise indicated, references to earnings and earnings per share are MPC's share after excluding amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding MPC. These forward-looking statements may relate to, among other things, MPC's expectations, estimates and projections concerning its business and operations, financial priorities, strategic plans and initiatives, capital return plans, capital expenditure plans, operating cost reduction objectives, and environmental, social and governance ("ESG") plans and goals, including those related to greenhouse gas emissions and intensity reduction targets, freshwater withdrawal intensity reduction targets, diversity, equity and inclusion targets and ESG reporting. Forward-looking and other statements regarding our ESG plans and goals are not an indication that these statements are material to investors or are required to be disclosed in our filings with the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC). In addition, historical, current, and forward-looking ESG-related statements may be based on standards for measuring progress that are still developing, internal controls and processes that continue to evolve, and assumptions that are subject to change in the future. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "commitment," "could," "design," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "may," "objective," "opportunity," "outlook," "plan," "policy," "position," "potential," "predict," "priority," "project," "prospective," "pursue," "seek," "should," "strategy," "target," "will," "would" or other similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. MPC cautions that these statements are based on management's current knowledge and expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the control of MPC, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from the statements made herein. Factors that could cause MPC's actual results to differ materially from those implied in the forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: political or regulatory developments, including changes in governmental policies relating to refined petroleum products, crude oil, natural gas, NGLs, or renewables, or taxation; volatility in and degradation of general economic, market, industry or business conditions due to inflation, rising interest rates, the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, hostilities in the Middle East, future resurgences of the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise; the regional, national and worldwide demand for refined products and renewables and related margins; the regional, national or worldwide availability and pricing of crude oil, natural gas, NGLs and other feedstocks and related pricing differentials; the adequacy of capital resources and liquidity and timing and amounts of free cash flow necessary to execute our business plans, effect future share repurchases and to maintain or grow our dividend; the success or timing of completion of ongoing or anticipated projects; the timing and ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals and permits and to satisfy other conditions necessary to complete planned projects or to consummate planned transactions within the expected timeframes if at all; the availability of desirable strategic alternatives to optimize portfolio assets and the ability to obtain regulatory and other approvals with respect thereto; our ability to successfully implement our sustainable energy strategy and principles and achieve our ESG plans and goals within the expected timeframes if at all; changes in government incentives for emission-reduction products and technologies; the outcome of research and development efforts to create future technologies necessary to achieve our ESG plans and goals; our ability to scale projects and technologies on a commercially competitive basis; changes in regional and global economic growth rates and consumer preferences, including consumer support for emission-reduction products and technology; accidents or other unscheduled shutdowns affecting our refineries, machinery, pipelines, processing, fractionation and treating facilities or equipment, means of transportation, or those of our suppliers or customers; our ability to maintain adequate insurance coverage and recover insurance proceeds to offset losses resulting from accidents or other incidents and unscheduled shutdowns; the imposition of windfall profit taxes or maximum refining margin penalties on companies operating within the energy industry in California or other jurisdictions; the impact of adverse market conditions or other similar risks to those identified herein affecting MPLX; and the factors set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in MPC's and MPLX's Annual Reports on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, and in other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the applicable communication and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except to the extent required by applicable law.

Copies of MPC's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings are available on the SEC's website, MPC's website at or by contacting MPC's Investor Relations office. Copies of MPLX's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings are available on the SEC's website, MPLX's website at or by contacting MPLX's Investor Relations office.

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)





Three Months Ended

December 31,



Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (In millions, except per-share data)

2023



2022



2023



2022 Revenues and other income:























Sales and other operating revenues $ 36,255

$ 39,813

$ 148,379

$ 177,453

Income from equity method investments

195



186



742



655

Net gain (loss) on disposal of assets

91



(11)



217



1,061

Other income

282



105



969



783



Total revenues and other income

36,823



40,093



150,307



179,952 Costs and expenses:























Cost of revenues (excludes items below)

32,582



33,575



128,566



151,671

Depreciation and amortization

828



797



3,307



3,215

Selling, general and administrative expenses

820



763



3,039



2,772

Other taxes

198



219



881



825



Total costs and expenses

34,428



35,354



135,793



158,483 Income from continuing operations

2,395



4,739



14,514



21,469 Net interest and other financial costs

111



186



525



1,000 Income from continuing operations before income taxes

2,284



4,553



13,989



20,469 Provision for income taxes on continuing operations

407



984



2,817



4,491 Income from continuing operations, net of tax

1,877



3,569



11,172



15,978 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

-



72



-



72 Net income

1,877



3,641



11,172



16,050 Less net income attributable to:





















Redeemable noncontrolling interest

23



23



94



88 Noncontrolling interests

403



297



1,397



1,446 Net income attributable to MPC $ 1,451

$ 3,321

$ 9,681

$ 14,516























Per share data





















Basic:





















Continuing operations $ 3.86

$ 6.98

$ 23.73

$ 28.17 Discontinued operations

-



0.15



-



0.14 Net income attributable to MPC per share $ 3.86

$ 7.13

$ 23.73

$ 28.31

Weighted average shares outstanding (in millions)

376



465



407



512























Diluted:





















Continuing operations $ 3.84

$ 6.94

$ 23.63

$ 27.98 Discontinued operations

-



0.15



-



0.14 Net income attributable to MPC per share $ 3.84

$ 7.09

$ 23.63

$ 28.12 Weighted average shares outstanding (in millions)

377



468



409



516

























Income Summary (unaudited)





Three Months Ended

December 31,



Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (In millions)

2023



2022



2023



2022 Refining & Marketing $ 1,242

$ 3,910

$ 10,318

$ 16,437 Midstream

1,285



1,088



4,835



4,462 Corporate

(224)



(259)



(837)



(753) Income from continuing operations before items not allocated to segments

2,303



4,739



14,316



20,146 Items not allocated to segments:





















Gain on sale of assets

92



-



198



1,058 Renewable volume obligation requirements

-



-



-



238 Litigation

-



-



-



27 Income from continuing operations $ 2,395

$ 4,739

$ 14,514

$ 21,469

























Capital Expenditures and Investments (unaudited)





Three Months Ended

December 31,



Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (In millions)

2023



2022



2023



2022 Refining & Marketing $ 392

$ 504

$ 1,311

$ 1,508 Midstream

357



297



1,105



1,069 Corporate(a)

31



48



138



211 Total $ 780

$ 849

$ 2,554

$ 2,788

























(a)

Includes capitalized interest of $12 million, $27 million, $55 million and $103 million for the fourth quarter 2023, the fourth quarter 2022, the year 2023 and the year 2022, respectively.

Refining & Marketing Operating Statistics (unaudited)

Dollar per Barrel of Net Refinery Throughput

Three Months Ended

December 31,



Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



2023



2022



2023



2022 Refining & Marketing margin, excluding LIFO inventory charge/credit(a) $ 18.33

$ 28.16

$ 23.16

$ 28.10 LIFO inventory (charge) credit

(0.54)



0.66



(0.14)



0.14 Refining & Marketing margin(a) $ 17.79

$ 28.82

$ 23.02

$ 28.24 Less:





















Refining operating costs(b)

5.67



5.62



5.41



5.41 Distribution costs(c)

5.63



5.12



5.37



4.89 Other (income) loss(d)

(0.99)



0.03



(0.36)



(0.08) LIFO inventory (charge) credit

(0.54)



0.66



(0.14)



0.14 Refining & Marketing segment adjusted EBITDA

8.02



17.39



12.74



17.88 Less:





















Refining planned turnaround costs

1.11



1.66



1.13



1.04 Depreciation and amortization

1.76



1.71



1.77



1.72 LIFO inventory charge (credit)

0.54



(0.66)



0.14



(0.14) Refining & Marketing income from operations $ 4.61

$ 14.68

$ 9.70

$ 15.26























Fees paid to MPLX included in distribution costs above $ 3.64

$ 3.45

$ 3.61

$ 3.39

























(a)

Sales revenue less cost of refinery inputs and purchased products, divided by net refinery throughput. (b)

Excludes refining planned turnaround and depreciation and amortization expense. (c)

Excludes depreciation and amortization expense. (d)

Includes income (loss) from equity method investments, net gain (loss) on disposal of assets and other income.

Refining & Marketing - Supplemental Operating Data

Three Months Ended

December 31,



Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



2023



2022



2023



2022 Refining & Marketing refined product sales volume (mbpd)(a)

3,612



3,532



3,536



3,508 Crude oil refining capacity (mbpcd)(b)

2,936



2,887



2,917



2,887 Crude oil capacity utilization (percent)(b)

91



94



92



96























Refinery throughputs (mbpd):























Crude oil refined

2,668



2,700



2,677



2,761

Other charge and blendstocks

263



195



237



190 Net refinery throughputs

2,931



2,895



2,914



2,951























Sour crude oil throughput (percent)

45



46



44



47 Sweet crude oil throughput (percent)

55



54



56



53























Refined product yields (mbpd):























Gasoline

1,588



1,457



1,526



1,494

Distillates

1,068



1,078



1,047



1,079

Propane

65



65



66



70

NGLs and petrochemicals

142



129



182



178

Heavy fuel oil

41



107



52



73

Asphalt

69



86



80



89



Total

2,973



2,922



2,953



2,983 Inter-region refinery transfers excluded from throughput and yields above (mbpd)

75



59



61



73

























(a) Includes intersegment sales. (b) Based on calendar day capacity, which is an annual average that includes downtime for planned maintenance and other normal operating activities.

Refining & Marketing - Supplemental Operating Data by Region (unaudited)

The per barrel for Refining & Marketing margin is calculated based on net refinery throughput (excludes inter-refinery transfer volumes). The per barrel for the refining operating costs, refining planned turnaround costs and refining depreciation and amortization for the regions, as shown in the tables below, is calculated based on the gross refinery throughput (includes inter-refinery transfer volumes).

Refining operating costs exclude refining planned turnaround costs and refining depreciation and amortization expense.

Gulf Coast Region

Three Months Ended

December 31,



Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



2023



2022



2023



2022 Dollar per barrel of refinery throughput:





















Refining & Marketing margin $ 16.62

$ 26.86

$ 20.83

$ 26.88 Refining operating costs

4.28



4.63



4.11



4.27 Refining planned turnaround costs

0.88



2.93



1.11



1.39 Refining depreciation and amortization

1.34



1.34



1.38



1.30























Refinery throughputs (mbpd):























Crude oil refined

1,144



1,069



1,085



1,122

Other charge and blendstocks

186



126



182



148 Gross refinery throughputs

1,330



1,195



1,267



1,270























Sour crude oil throughput (percent)

55



55



53



57 Sweet crude oil throughput (percent)

45



45



47



43























Refined product yields (mbpd):























Gasoline

702



560



654



616

Distillates

475



443



445



458

Propane

38



35



37



40

NGLs and petrochemicals

107



82



112



107

Heavy fuel oil

27



77



33



53

Asphalt

15



16



17



19



Total

1,364



1,213



1,298



1,293 Inter-region refinery transfers included in throughput and yields above (mbpd)

39



31



35



43

























Mid-Continent Region

Three Months Ended

December 31,



Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



2023



2022



2023



2022 Dollar per barrel of refinery throughput:





















Refining & Marketing margin $ 17.77

$ 29.20

$ 23.50

$ 27.67 Refining operating costs

5.33



5.25



5.12



5.06 Refining planned turnaround costs

0.79



0.72



0.81



0.73 Refining depreciation and amortization

1.55



1.52



1.54



1.54























Refinery throughputs (mbpd):























Crude oil refined

1,061



1,126



1,108



1,129

Other charge and blendstocks

101



74



78



68 Gross refinery throughputs

1,162



1,200



1,186



1,197























Sour crude oil throughput (percent)

27



27



26



26 Sweet crude oil throughput (percent)

73



73



74



74























Refined product yields (mbpd):























Gasoline

637



633



623



619

Distillates

422



440



427



432

Propane

19



22



20



21

NGLs and petrochemicals

20



24



43



45

Heavy fuel oil

12



15



13



14

Asphalt

54



70



63



69



Total

1,164



1,204



1,189



1,200 Inter-region refinery transfers included in throughput and yields above (mbpd)

18



5



10



7

























West Coast Region

Three Months Ended

December 31,



Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



2023



2022



2023



2022 Dollar per barrel of refinery throughput:





















Refining & Marketing margin $ 24.11

$ 28.63

$ 28.02

$ 31.87 Refining operating costs

9.19



7.95



8.56



8.07 Refining planned turnaround costs

2.24



0.77



1.75



0.78 Refining depreciation and amortization

1.39



1.24



1.37



1.32























Refinery throughputs (mbpd):























Crude oil refined

463



505



484



510

Other charge and blendstocks

51



54



38



47 Gross refinery throughputs

514



559



522



557























Sour crude oil throughput (percent)

63



69



68



71 Sweet crude oil throughput (percent)

37



31



32



29























Refined product yields (mbpd):























Gasoline

268



282



271



286

Distillates

184



207



182



198

Propane

8



8



9



9

NGLs and petrochemicals

23



30



34



33

Heavy fuel oil

37



37



31



36

Asphalt

-



-



-



1



Total

520



564



527



563 Inter-region refinery transfers included in throughput and yields above (mbpd)

18



23



16



23

























Midstream Operating Statistics (unaudited)





Three Months Ended

December 31,



Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



2023



2022



2023



2022 Pipeline throughputs (mbpd)(a)

5,866



5,688



5,895



5,743 Terminal throughputs (mbpd)

3,023



3,018



3,130



3,022 Gathering system throughputs (million cubic feet per day)(b)

6,252



6,179



6,257



5,794 Natural gas processed (million cubic feet per day)(b)

9,375



8,588



8,971



8,448 C2 (ethane) + NGLs fractionated (mbpd)(b)

599



583



597



552

























(a) Includes common-carrier pipelines and private pipelines contributed to MPLX. Excludes equity method affiliate pipeline volumes. (b) Includes amounts related to unconsolidated equity method investments on a 100% basis.

Select Financial Data (unaudited)





December 31,

2023



September 30,

2023 (In millions)









Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,443

$ 8,452 Short-term investments

4,781



4,604 Total consolidated debt(a)

27,283



27,282 MPC debt

6,852



6,864 MPLX debt

20,431



20,418 Redeemable noncontrolling interest

895



970 Equity

30,504



31,828 Shares outstanding

368



386













(a) Net of unamortized debt issuance costs and unamortized premium/discount, net.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management uses certain financial measures to evaluate our operating performance that are calculated and presented on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures we use are as follows:

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to MPC and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

Adjusted net income attributable to MPC is defined as net income attributable to MPC excluding the items in the table below, along with their related income tax effect. We have excluded these items because we believe that they are not indicative of our core operating performance. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is defined as adjusted net income attributable to MPC divided by the number of weighted-average shares outstanding in the applicable period, assuming dilution.

We believe the use of adjusted net income attributable to MPC and adjusted diluted earnings per share provides us and our investors with important measures of our ongoing financial performance to better assess our underlying business results and trends. Adjusted net income attributable to MPC or adjusted diluted earnings per share should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to net income attributable to MPC, diluted net income per share or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted net income attributable to MPC and adjusted diluted earnings per share may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to MPC to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to MPC (unaudited)





Three Months Ended

December 31,



Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (In millions)

2023



2022



2023



2022 Net income attributable to MPC $ 1,451

$ 3,321

$ 9,681

$ 14,516 Pre-tax adjustments:





















Garyville incident response (recoveries) costs

(47)



-



16



- Gain on Speedway sale

-



(60)



-



(60) Gain on sale of assets

(92)



-



(198)



(1,058) LIFO inventory charge (credit)

145



(176)



145



(148) Renewable volume obligation requirements

-



-



-



(238) Tax impact of adjustments(a)

(1)



27



8



306 Non-controlling interest impact of adjustments

49



-



27



183 Adjusted net income attributable to MPC $ 1,505

$ 3,112

$ 9,679

$ 13,501























Diluted income per share $ 3.84

$ 7.09

$ 23.63

$ 28.12 Adjusted diluted income per share $ 3.98

$ 6.65

$ 23.63

$ 26.16

























(a) Income taxes for adjusted earnings were calculated by applying a combined federal and state statutory tax rate of 22% to the pre-tax adjustments. The corresponding adjustments to reported income taxes are shown in the table above.

Adjusted EBITDA

Amounts included in net income (loss) attributable to MPC and excluded from adjusted EBITDA include (i) net interest and other financial costs; (ii) provision/benefit for income taxes; (iii) noncontrolling interests; (iv) depreciation and amortization; (v) refining planned turnaround costs and (vi) other adjustments as deemed necessary, as shown in the table below. We believe excluding turnaround costs from this metric is useful for comparability to other companies as certain of our competitors defer these costs and amortize them between turnarounds.

Adjusted EBITDA is a financial performance measure used by management, industry analysts, investors, lenders, and rating agencies to assess the financial performance and operating results of our ongoing business operations. Additionally, we believe adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors for trending, analyzing and benchmarking our operating results from period to period as compared to other companies that may have different financing and capital structures. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to income (loss) from operations, net income attributable to MPC, income before income taxes, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to MPC to Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations (unaudited)





Three Months Ended

December 31,



Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (In millions)

2023



2022



2023



2022 Net income attributable to MPC $ 1,451

$ 3,321

$ 9,681

$ 14,516 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

426



320



1,491



1,534 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

-



(72)



-



(72) Provision for income taxes

407



984



2,817



4,491 Net interest and other financial costs

111



186



525



1,000 Depreciation and amortization

828



797



3,307



3,215 Refining planned turnaround costs

299



442



1,201



1,122 Garyville incident response (recoveries) costs

(47)



-



16



- LIFO inventory charge (credit)

145



(176)



145



(148) Gain on sale of assets

(92)



-



(198)



(1,058) Renewable volume obligation requirements

-



-



-



(238) Litigation

-



-



-



(27) Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 3,528

$ 5,802

$ 18,985

$ 24,335

























Reconciliation of Income from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax to Adjusted EBITDA from Discontinued Operations (unaudited)





Three Months Ended

December 31,



Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (In millions)

2023



2022



2023



2022 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax $ -

$ 72

$ -

$ 72 Provision for income taxes

-



(12)



-



(12) Gain on sale of assets

-



(60)



-



(60) Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations $ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

























Refining & Marketing Margin

Refining & Marketing margin is defined as sales revenue less cost of refinery inputs and purchased products. We use and believe our investors use this non-GAAP financial measure to evaluate our Refining & Marketing segment's operating and financial performance as it is the most comparable measure to the industry's market reference product margins. This measure should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, Refining & Marketing gross margin or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, and our calculation thereof may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of Refining & Marketing Segment Adjusted EBITDA to Refining & Marketing Gross Margin and Refining & Marketing Margin (unaudited)





Three Months Ended

December 31,



Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (In millions)

2023



2022



2023



2022 Refining & Marketing segment adjusted EBITDA $ 2,162

$ 4,631

$ 13,551

$ 19,261 Plus (Less):





















Depreciation and amortization

(476)



(455)



(1,887)



(1,850) Refining planned turnaround costs

(299)



(442)



(1,201)



(1,122) LIFO inventory (charge) credit

(145)



176



(145)



148 Selling, general and administrative expenses

658



598



2,504



2,294 (Income) loss from equity method investments

(2)



8



(7)



(31)

Net (gain) loss on disposal of assets

1



-



(3)



(37) Other income

(266)



(80)



(871)



(686) Refining & Marketing gross margin

1,633



4,436



11,941



17,977 Plus (Less):





















Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization)

2,885



2,879



10,986



10,683 Depreciation and amortization

476



455



1,887



1,850 Gross margin excluded from and other income included in Refining & Marketing margin(a)

(124)



(54)



(45)



82 Other taxes included in Refining & Marketing margin

(71)



(41)



(288)



(173) Refining & Marketing margin

4,799



7,675



24,481



30,419 LIFO inventory charge (credit)

145



(176)



145



(148) Refining & Marketing margin, excluding LIFO inventory charge/credit $ 4,944

$ 7,499

$ 24,626

$ 30,271























Refining & Marketing margin by region:





















Gulf Coast $ 1,972

$ 2,877

$ 9,365

$ 12,038 Mid-Continent

1,871



3,212



10,084



12,013 West Coast

1,101



1,410



5,177



6,220 Refining & Marketing margin $ 4,944

$ 7,499

$ 24,626

$ 30,271

























(a) Reflects the gross margin, excluding depreciation and amortization, of other related operations included in the Refining & Marketing segment and processing of credit card transactions on behalf of certain of our marketing customers, net of other income.

SOURCE Marathon Petroleum Corporation