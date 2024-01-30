(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Organ Transplant Diagnostics Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

In 2023, the Europe organ transplant diagnostics market was valued at $1.16 billion and is expected to reach $3.35 billion, with a

CAGR of 11.15% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

The European organ transplant diagnostics market is experiencing significant growth driven by factors such as the increasing incidence of chronic diseases leading to organ failure. This rise in conditions like kidney, liver, and heart diseases fuels the demand for organ transplants and subsequently, transplant diagnostics. Adoption of transplant diagnostics is on the upswing due to advancements in medical technology and heightened awareness of the importance of pre-transplant compatibility testing. The growing acceptance of stem cell therapy also contributes to the demand for transplant diagnostics.

Additionally, the prevalence of leukemia cases necessitates accurate diagnostic tests before bone marrow or stem cell transplantation. Advanced molecular and genomic technologies in transplant diagnostics enhance compatibility assessments. Europe's favorable regulatory environment, including reimbursement schemes, encourages investment in transplant diagnostics by healthcare providers and patients alike. These factors collectively drive growth in the Europe organ transplant diagnostics market, making it a dynamic sector for healthcare advancements.

Market Segmentation by Country



Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Switzerland Rest-of-Europe

Competitive Strategy:

The key players in the Europe organ transplant diagnostics market analyzed and profiled in the study involve established and emerging players that offer different products and services for organ transplant diagnostics. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the Europe organ transplant diagnostics market has been done to help the reader understand the ways in which players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Moreover, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions will help the reader understand the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



BAG Group GmbH

bioMerieux S.A.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Eurobio Scientific (Genome Diagnostics B.V.)

Omixon Inc. QIAGEN N.V.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1 Product Definition

1.1 Inclusion and Exclusion Criteria

2 Market Scope

2.1 Key Questions Answered in the Report:

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Organ Transplant Diagnostics Market: Research Methodology

3.2 Data Sources

3.2.1 Primary Data Sources

3.2.2 Secondary Data Sources

3.3 Market Estimation Model

3.4 Criteria for Company Profiling

4 Overview

4.1 Current Market Scenario

4.1.1 For Researchers

4.1.2 For Diagnostics

4.2 Market Footprint

4.3 COVID-19 Impact on Market

4.3.1 Impact on Operations

4.3.2 COVID-19 Impact: Current Scenario of Market

4.3.3 Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Impact Assessment

4.3.3.1 Pre-COVID-19 Phase

4.3.3.2 Post-COVID-19 Phase

5 Europe

5.1 Europe

5.1.1 Europe Organ Transplant Test Volume, by Transplant Type

5.1.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

5.1.2.1 Europe Organ Transplant Diagnostics Market (by Country)

5.1.2.1.1 France

5.1.2.1.2 Spain

5.1.2.1.3 U.K.

5.1.2.1.4 Italy

5.1.2.1.5 Germany

5.1.2.1.6 Switzerland

5.1.2.1.7 Rest-of-Europe

6 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:

SOURCE Research and Markets