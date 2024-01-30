Unitil Schedules Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release And Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HAMPTON, N.H., Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unitil Corporation (NYSE: UTL) (unitil ) has scheduled the release of its fourth quarter 2023 earnings before the market opens on February 13, 2024. Unitil will host its conference call and webcast later that day at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to review its results. Related presentation materials will be available before the call on the Company's Investors page at href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" uniti .



The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the Company's Investors page at href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" uniti . Interested parties may access dial information for the call by registering via web link here . An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the website at href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" uniti .

About Unitil Corporation

Unitil Corporation provides energy for life by safely and reliably delivering electricity and natural gas in New England. We are committed to the communities we serve and to developing people, business practices, and technologies that lead to the delivery of dependable, more efficient energy. Unitil Corporation is a public utility holding company with operations in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Together, Unitil's operating utilities serve approximately 108,500 electric customers and 88,400 natural gas customers. For more information about our people, technologies, and community involvement please visit unitil .

For more information please contact:

Todd Diggins – Investor Relations

Phone: 603-773-6504

Email: ...

Alec O'Meara – External Affairs

Phone: 603-773-6404

Email: ...