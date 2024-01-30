Announcing The Emerging Writers' Residency

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Emerging Writers Residency

Turning Ideas into Books Amidst the Majestic Himalayas

SATKHOL, UTTARAKHAND, INDIA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Himalayan Writing Retreat announces "The Emerging Writers' Residency," an exclusive opportunity for South Asian writers to immerse themselves in the breathtaking Himalayas and bring their literary projects to life.“In the west, residencies abound. In South Asia, writing residencies are limited and tend to be mainly for the accomplished writer. There are barely any opportunities for the high-potential writers who are not yet published,” says Chetan Mahajan, co-founder of the Himalayan Writing Retreat.“We've wanted to do this residency since before Covid, and we are thrilled to begin this annual residency now.”Fiction, Non-Fiction, and Children's book writers aged 18 and above from any South-Asian country are invited to apply. The residency is specifically designed for emerging writers not traditionally published.The first residency will be held from July 14 to August 4, 2024. It will provide a transformative experience for emerging writers seeking to complete their projects and make their debut in the literary world.The residency includes stay, food, and learning for selected writers at no cost. Over 21 days, the participating writers get lessons in the craft, write a lot, understand the publishing landscape and interact with literary experts including established writers, agents, and editors.Post-residency, participating writers meet virtually every month as a support group. The goal is for each writer to send out their manuscript for publishing six months after the residency is done.

