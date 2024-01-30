Advanced Packaging Market Size 2024 | Share, Top Manufacturers, Revenue, Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

advanced packaging market Report 2024

Driven by the rising need for improved thermal management solutions to dissipate heat generated by high-performance chips and prevent overheating

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled“Advanced Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032" offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the advanced packaging market forecast. The global market size reached US$ 41.5 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 98.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Advanced Packaging Industry:

.Increasing Demand for Miniaturization:

People prefer smaller, lighter, and more portable electronic devices, which is strengthening the growth of the market. This preference is evident in the popularity of smartphones, tablets, and wearables. Advanced packaging technologies enable manufacturers to design and produce these smaller devices while maintaining or even enhancing their functionality. Many applications, such as mobile devices and automotive electronics, have limited space available for components. Advanced packaging techniques, including 3D stacking and system-in-package (SiP), allow for the efficient use of available space, enabling the integration of multiple functions and components within a compact form factor.

.Rising Complexity of Semiconductor Devices:

Semiconductor devices are becoming increasingly complex, with multiple functions and features integrated into a single chip. Advanced packaging technologies, such as system-in-package (SiP) and 2.5D/3D stacking, allow for the assembly of diverse components like processors, memory, sensors, and power management circuits into a compact package. Advanced applications, such as artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing, and 5G communication, rely on chips with exceptional processing power. Advanced packaging techniques can enhance the electrical and thermal performance of semiconductor devices, enabling them to meet these performance requirements.

.Enhanced Thermal Management:

As semiconductor devices are shrinking in size and increasing in complexity, they generate more heat in a confined space. Advanced packaging solutions incorporate thermal management features, such as heat spreaders, heat sinks, and thermal vias, to efficiently dissipate heat away from critical components. Advanced packaging allows for innovative cooling techniques like microfluidic cooling and embedded heat pipes. These methods provide highly efficient heat removal, ensuring that devices can operate at peak performance without overheating.

Top Companies Operating in Global Advance Packaging Industry:

.Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc.

.Amkor Technology Inc.

.Analog Devices Inc.

.Brewer Science

.ChipMOS Technologies Inc.

.Microchip Technology Inc.

.Powertech Technology Inc.

.Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

.SÜSS MicroTec SE

.Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

.Texas Instruments Incorporated

.Universal Instruments Corporation (CBA Group Inc.)

Advanced Packaging Market Report Segmentation:

By Type:

.Flip-Chip Ball Grid Array

.Flip Chip CSP

.Wafer Level CSP

.5D/3D

.Fan Out WLP

.Others

Flip-chip ball grid array represented the largest segment due to its various advantages, such as compactness, improved electrical performance, and efficient heat dissipation.

By End Use:

.Consumer Electronics

.Automotive

.Industrial

.Healthcare

.Aerospace and Defense

.Others

Consumer electronics holds the biggest market share as the consumer electronics industry constantly demands smaller, more powerful, and energy-efficient devices.

Regional Insights:

.North America (United States, Canada)

.Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

.Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

.Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

.Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific enjoys the leading position in the advanced packaging market on account of its robust electronics manufacturing ecosystem.

Global Advanced Packaging Market Trends:

3D packaging, including 2.5D and 3D stacking, is gaining traction as it allows for higher component integration, improved performance, and smaller form factors, meeting the demands of various applications. Advanced packaging enables the integration of diverse materials, technologies, and components onto a single chip, facilitating the development of complex systems-on-chip (SoCs) and heterogeneous computing solutions.

The growing number of artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing applications is catalyzing the demand for advanced packaging solutions that can handle the processing and memory requirements of AI algorithms and data-intensive tasks.

Other Key Points Covered in the Report:

.COVID-19 Impact

.Porters Five Forces Analysis

.Value Chain Analysis

.Strategic Recommendations

