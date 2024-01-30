India Dental Prosthetics Market 2024-2030 - Market Projected To Surpass $1.4 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Prosthetics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, India, 2024-2030, MedCore, Includes: Crowns, Bridges, Dentures & Dental CAD/CAM Prosthetics, and 3 more" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The latest MedCore market analysis shows a significant growth trajectory for the dental prosthetics market in India, forecasting a robust rise in market value from nearly $0.9 billion in 2023 to over $1.4 billion by 2030. This substantial growth is expected to be driven by a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.9% throughout the period under review.

The in-depth market report provides a comprehensive outlook on the current state and future prospects of the dental prosthetics sector in India. It investigates various segments including crown and bridge, dentures, and dental CAD/CAM prosthetics and extends insights into unit sales, average selling prices, market size and growth trends.

Data Types and Market Segmentation:



Prosthetic and Material Types: Analysis across crowns, bridges, full dentures, partial dentures, and CAD/CAM prosthetics with subdivisions based on material type such as full-cast, non-precious PFM, semi-precious PFM, precious PFM, ceramic, gold, zirconia, composite resin, and more.

Denture Teeth Market

Settings: Data segmented by in-lab and chairside settings for CAD/CAM prosthetics

Inlay and Onlay Market Veneer Market

Not only has the report explored quantitative aspects of the market, but it has also delved into qualitative elements such as the impact of COVID-19, market drivers and limiters, and an overview of disease trends relevant to dental prosthetics.

The extensive analysis acknowledges the presence of market constraints, particularly the disparity between the costs of dental procedures and the average income levels across the country's population. Financial challenges and limited accessibility predominantly in rural regions are impacting market potential, especially for high-end prosthetic options, with many consumers tending towards more cost-effective dental care solutions.

The report underscores the latest trends and developments, featuring critical elements like recent mergers and acquisitions and profiles of leading competitors along with their product portfolios. The research offers a detailed landscape of the evolving dental prosthetics market in India, beneficial to stakeholders and industry participants seeking grounded and extensive market intelligence.

The research spans the region of India, with a base year of 2023 and includes forecasts from 2024 to 2030. Historical data encompasses the years 2020-2022.

Market Segmentation Summary:

Crown and Bridge Market - Segmented By:



Prosthetic Type: Crown and Bridge Material Type: Full-Cast, Non-Precious PFM, Semi-Precious PFM, Precious PFM, and Ceramic

Denture Market -Segmented By:



Prosthetic Type: Full Dentures, and Partial Dentures Denture Teeth Market

CAD/CAM Prosthetics Market - Segmented By:



Device Type: Crown and Bridge, Inlay and Onlay, Veneer, Denture Setting: In-Lab, Chairside

Inlay and Onlay Market - Segmented By:

Material Type: Gold, Zirconia, Other Ceramic, Composite Resin

Veneer Market - Segmented By:

Material Type: Porcelain/Ceramic, Composite Resin, and Zirconia



