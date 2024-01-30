(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ireland Alternative Lending Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Alternative Lending Market Size, By End User, By Finance Model, By Payment Instrument, By Loan Type and Demographics - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Alternative lending market in Ireland is expected to grow by 17.3% on an annual basis to reach US$357.2 million in 2023. Medium to long term growth story of alternative lending in Ireland remains strong. Alternative lending adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 10.3% during 2023-2027. The alternative lending market in the country will increase from US$304.6 million in 2022 to reach US$528.3 million by 2027.
Embark on a detailed exploration of the alternative lending market with our latest report, dissecting key economic indicators to provide a holistic view of this dynamic landscape. Delve into the alternative lending market's expansive horizons, from overall market size and forecasts to granular analyses of end-user segments, diverse finance models, and payment instrument intricacies.
This report helps in navigating the nuanced relationships between payment instruments and lending models, offering a detailed breakdown of transaction dynamics. Uncover the multifaceted nature of loans, from personalized B2C offerings like payroll advances to strategic B2B solutions like lines of credit. Complementing these insights, delve into consumer attitudes and behaviors, decoding the impact of age, income, and gender on financial choices.
This report provides a thorough knowledge of alternative lending market dynamics, market size and forecast with more than 75+ KPIs. KPIs in both value and volume terms help in getting an in-depth understanding of end market dynamics.
Scope
Ireland Economic Indicators
Gross Domestic Product at Current Prices Population Unbanked Population Unemployment Rate Loan Default Rate
Ireland Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast
Transaction Value Average Transaction Value Transaction Volume
Ireland Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by End User
End User - Business End User - Consumer
Ireland Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Finance Models
P2P Marketplace Consumer Lending P2P Marketplace Business Lending P2P Marketplace Property Lending Balance Sheet Consumer Lending Balance Sheet Business Lending Balance Sheet Property Lending Invoice Trading Debt Based Securities Equity Based Crowd Funding Real Estate Crowd funding
Ireland Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument - Transaction Value, Volume and Average Value
Cash Cheques Credit Transfer Direct Debits Debit Card Credit Card E- Money
Ireland Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Model
Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Consumer Lending
Cash Cheques Credit Transfer Direct Debits Debit Card Credit Card E- Money
Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Business Lending
Cash Cheques Credit Transfer Direct Debits Debit Card Credit Card E- Money
Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Property Lending
Cash Cheques Credit Transfer Direct Debits Debit Card Credit Card E- Money
Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Consumer Lending
Cash Cheques Credit Transfer Direct Debits Debit Card Credit Card E- Money
Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Business Lending
Cash Cheques Credit Transfer Direct Debits Debit Card Credit Card E- Money
Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Property Lending
Cash Cheques Credit Transfer Direct Debits Debit Card Credit Card E- Money
Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Invoice Trading
Cash Cheques Credit Transfer Direct Debits Debit Card Credit Card E- Money
Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Debt Based Securities
Cash Cheques Credit Transfer Direct Debits Debit Card Credit Card E- Money
Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Equity Based Crowd Funding
Cash Cheques Credit Transfer Direct Debits Debit Card Credit Card E- Money
Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Real Estate Crowd funding
Cash Cheques Credit Transfer Direct Debits Debit Card Credit Card E- Money
Ireland Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Loan Types
B2C Loans Personal Loan Payroll Advance Home Improvement Education/Student Loans Point of Sale Auto Loans Medical Loans B2B Loans Lines of Credit Merchant Cash Advance Invoice Factoring Revenue Financing
Ireland Alternative Lending Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour
