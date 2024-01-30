NCRI-US: Presidency Of UN Conference On Disarmament By Iran's Rogue Regime Is Reprehensible

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Alireza Jafarzadeh, the deputy director of the U.S. office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, says Tehran's actions, from deploying drones in Ukraine to engaging in maritime piracy in the Red Sea, directly contravene the Disarmament Conference's objectives.

The Iranian Resistance vehemently opposes this appointment, which is a direct affront to global peace efforts and warrants immediate cancellation.

- Alireza Jafarzadeh, Deputy Director of NCRI's Washington Office

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Iran's presidency of the UN Disarmament Conference, led by its rogue regime, stands as a glaring contradiction to the principles of peace and disarmament. The Iranian regime, widely recognized as a primary instigator of Islamic fundamentalism, terrorism, and regional chaos in the Middle East, assumes this role despite its notorious record.

The Iranian Resistance vehemently opposes this presidency, viewing it as a direct affront to global peace efforts. Though procedurally routine and temporary (March 18-29 and May 13-24), the appointment remains fundamentally unacceptable and warrants immediate cancellation.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI ), asserts that a regime responsible for millions of deaths and injuries across the region, one that has squandered over $2 trillion of Iran's resources on nuclear ambitions and blatantly violated international treaties, cannot represent the Iranian people.

This regime's actions, from deploying drones in Ukraine to engaging in maritime piracy in the Red Sea in violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2216, directly contravene the Disarmament Conference's objectives.

Government documents reveal that, until April 2021, the Iranian regime spent $50 billion over nine years on military interventions in Syria, a cost that continues to burden its impoverished populace and destabilize the region.

The international community instead must designate and treat the IRGC as a terrorist entity; activate the snapback mechanism according to UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and bring back all the sanctions against the regime; place the regime under Chapter VII of the UN Charter; and recognize the Iranian people's struggle to overthrow the regime and support the young Iranians fighting against the terrorist IRGC.

BACKGROUND

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) is a democratic coalition of Iranian opposition organizations and personalities and was founded in Tehran, Iran, in July 1981, as the alternative to the clerical regime, a month after the onset of the nationwide resistance to overthrow the ruling dictatorship.

The NCRI is committed to the affirmation of the people's sovereignty in a republic founded on universal suffrage and pluralism; gender equality; separation of religion and state and freedom of religions and faiths; freedom of thought, press, and association; support for peace in the Middle East; plan for the autonomy of Iranian nationalities and ethnicities; and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, as embodied in Mrs. Maryam Rajavi's 10-Point Plan for Future Iran.

The NCRI would serve as a provisional government led by its President-elect Mrs. Rajavi, and its primary responsibility will be to hold free and fair elections for a national and constituent assembly within six months to ensure the peaceful transition of power to the elected representatives of the Iranian people.

Iran's largest, most organized opposition group, the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI), also referred to as the MEK , is the principal member of the NCRI.

These materials are being distributed by the National Council of Resistance of Iran-U.S. Representative Office (NCRI-US ). Additional information is on file with the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.

