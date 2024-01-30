Triune Group Head Of Finance Imtiaz Ahmed Passes Away

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka, January 30, 2024- Mr. Imtiaz Ahmed (Nipu), Head of Finance, Triune Group, a leading PR & Advertising Agency in the country, has passed away this morning due to an acute heart attack at National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases in the city (Inna Lillahe......... Rajeun). He was 58.

He will be buried at Rayer Bazaar Graveyard following the Namaz-e-Janza at Baitun Noor Jame Mosque at South Pirer Bagh, Mirpur, today. He left behind his wife, host of relatives, colleagues and friend to mourn his death.

Late Mr. Imtiaz was one of the longest serving staff of Triune Group, where he served more than thirty-five years with utmost sincerity and dedication. The Management and all his colleagues at Triune Group deeply condole his untimely and sad demise and pray for salvation of the departed soul.

