M.D.C. HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES 2023 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DENVER, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC ), announced results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. As previously announced on January 18, 2024, MDC has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sekisui House in an all-cash transaction (the "Merger"). Consummation of the Merger is subject to shareholder approval, regulatory approval and completion of other customary closing conditions.
About MDC
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 240,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit .
Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements regarding our business, financial condition, results of operation, cash flows, strategies and prospects, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of MDC to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things, (1) general economic conditions, changes in consumer confidence, inflation or deflation and employment levels; (2) changes in business conditions experienced by MDC, including cancellation rates, net home orders, home gross margins, land and home values and subdivision counts; (3) changes in interest rates, mortgage lending programs and the availability of credit; (4) changes in the market value of MDC's investments in marketable securities; (5) uncertainty in the mortgage lending industry, including repurchase requirements associated with HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation's sale of mortgage loans (6) the relative stability of debt and equity markets; (7) competition; (8) the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by MDC in its homebuilding operations; (9) the availability and cost of performance bonds and insurance covering risks associated with our business; (10) shortages and the cost of labor; (11) weather related slowdowns and natural disasters; (12) slow growth initiatives; (13) building moratoria; (14) governmental regulation, including orders addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, the interpretation of tax, labor and environmental laws; (15) terrorist acts and other acts of war; (16) changes in energy prices; and (17) other factors over which MDC has little or no control.
Additional information about the risks and uncertainties applicable to MDC's business is contained in MDC's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, which is scheduled to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today.
All forward-looking statements are made as of their date, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed will increase with the passage of time. MDC undertakes no duty to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or webcasts should be consulted.
|
M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
Year Ended
December 31,
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Homebuilding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Home sale revenues
|
$
1,309,760
|
|
$
1,487,279
|
|
$
4,520,296
|
|
$
5,586,264
|
Home cost of sales
|
(1,062,125)
|
|
(1,170,989)
|
|
(3,684,487)
|
|
(4,214,379)
|
Inventory impairments
|
(2,200)
|
|
(92,800)
|
|
(29,700)
|
|
(121,875)
|
Total cost of sales
|
(1,064,325)
|
|
(1,263,789)
|
|
(3,714,187)
|
|
(4,336,254)
|
Gross profit
|
245,435
|
|
223,490
|
|
806,109
|
|
1,250,010
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
(126,862)
|
|
(131,797)
|
|
(429,894)
|
|
(536,395)
|
Interest and other income
|
21,755
|
|
7,046
|
|
73,567
|
|
10,843
|
Other income (expense), net
|
(637)
|
|
(4,258)
|
|
350
|
|
(32,991)
|
Homebuilding pretax income
|
139,691
|
|
94,481
|
|
450,132
|
|
691,467
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial Services:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
36,696
|
|
32,262
|
|
122,570
|
|
131,723
|
Expenses
|
(16,712)
|
|
(16,887)
|
|
(62,942)
|
|
(71,327)
|
Other income (expense), net
|
4,603
|
|
3,364
|
|
16,345
|
|
7,991
|
Financial services pretax income
|
24,587
|
|
18,739
|
|
75,973
|
|
68,387
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
164,278
|
|
113,220
|
|
526,105
|
|
759,854
|
Provision for income taxes
|
(44,771)
|
|
(33,444)
|
|
(125,100)
|
|
(197,715)
|
Net income
|
$
119,507
|
|
$
79,776
|
|
$
401,005
|
|
$
562,139
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive income net of tax:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unrealized gain related to available-for-sale debt
ecurities
|
$
(40)
|
|
$
-
|
|
$
51
|
|
$
-
|
Other comprehensive income
|
(40)
|
|
-
|
|
51
|
|
-
|
Comprehensive income
|
$
119,467
|
|
$
79,776
|
|
$
401,056
|
|
$
562,139
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
1.60
|
|
$
1.11
|
|
$
5.42
|
|
$
7.87
|
Diluted
|
$
1.56
|
|
$
1.08
|
|
$
5.29
|
|
$
7.67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
74,216,586
|
|
71,646,237
|
|
73,505,508
|
|
71,035,558
|
Diluted
|
76,126,163
|
|
73,179,135
|
|
75,357,965
|
|
72,943,844
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends declared per share
|
$
0.55
|
|
$
0.50
|
|
$
2.10
|
|
$
2.00
|
M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
December 31,
2023
|
|
December 31,
2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in thousands, except
per share amounts)
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Homebuilding:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
1,475,964
|
|
$
696,075
|
Restricted cash
|
4,094
|
|
3,143
|
Marketable securities
|
-
|
|
443,712
|
Trade and other receivables
|
119,004
|
|
116,364
|
Inventories:
|
|
|
|
Housing completed or under construction
|
1,881,268
|
|
1,722,061
|
Land and land under development
|
1,419,778
|
|
1,793,718
|
Total inventories
|
3,301,046
|
|
3,515,779
|
Property and equipment, net
|
82,218
|
|
63,730
|
Deferred tax assets, net
|
38,830
|
|
49,252
|
Prepaids and other assets
|
76,036
|
|
70,007
|
Total homebuilding assets
|
5,097,192
|
|
4,958,062
|
Financial Services:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
162,839
|
|
17,877
|
Marketable securities
|
78,250
|
|
117,388
|
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, net
|
258,212
|
|
229,513
|
Other assets
|
34,592
|
|
40,432
|
Total financial services assets
|
533,893
|
|
405,210
|
Total Assets
|
$
5,631,085
|
|
$
5,363,272
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Homebuilding:
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$
114,852
|
|
$
109,218
|
Accrued and other liabilities
|
326,478
|
|
383,406
|
Revolving credit facility
|
10,000
|
|
10,000
|
Senior notes, net
|
1,483,404
|
|
1,482,576
|
Total homebuilding liabilities
|
1,934,734
|
|
1,985,200
|
Financial Services:
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
113,485
|
|
110,536
|
Mortgage repurchase facility
|
204,981
|
|
175,752
|
Total financial services liabilities
|
318,466
|
|
286,288
|
Total Liabilities
|
2,253,200
|
|
2,271,488
|
Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding
|
-
|
|
-
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 74,661,479 and 72,585,596 issued and
outstanding at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively
|
747
|
|
726
|
Additional paid-in-capital
|
1,824,434
|
|
1,784,173
|
Retained earnings
|
1,552,653
|
|
1,306,885
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
51
|
|
-
|
Total Stockholders' Equity
|
3,377,885
|
|
3,091,784
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
$
5,631,085
|
|
$
5,363,272
|
M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
Year Ended
December 31,
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Operating Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$
119,507
|
|
$
79,776
|
|
$
401,005
|
|
$
562,139
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in)
operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
9,110
|
|
10,637
|
|
23,468
|
|
60,985
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
7,683
|
|
7,088
|
|
25,553
|
|
27,751
|
Inventory impairments
|
2,200
|
|
92,800
|
|
29,700
|
|
121,875
|
Project abandonment costs
|
918
|
|
4,371
|
|
(45)
|
|
33,129
|
Amortization of discount of marketable debt securities
|
(4,809)
|
|
(3,208)
|
|
(29,673)
|
|
(4,290)
|
Deferred income tax expense
|
7,800
|
|
(27,130)
|
|
10,408
|
|
(31,310)
|
Net changes in assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade and other receivables
|
(22,993)
|
|
(2,463)
|
|
21,986
|
|
(21,784)
|
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, net
|
(93,958)
|
|
(38,680)
|
|
(28,699)
|
|
53,016
|
Housing completed or under construction
|
39,035
|
|
505,348
|
|
(163,877)
|
|
186,265
|
Land and land under development
|
(106,658)
|
|
(75,662)
|
|
349,783
|
|
(95,402)
|
Prepaids and other assets
|
(789)
|
|
39,786
|
|
(3,886)
|
|
31,736
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
(18,565)
|
|
(30,970)
|
|
(74,093)
|
|
(18,464)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
(61,519)
|
|
561,693
|
|
561,630
|
|
905,646
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investing Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of marketable securities
|
(77,979)
|
|
(365,684)
|
|
(1,166,412)
|
|
(656,810)
|
Maturities of marketable securities
|
430,000
|
|
100,000
|
|
1,679,000
|
|
100,000
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
(28,265)
|
|
(7,646)
|
|
(43,145)
|
|
(29,075)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
323,756
|
|
(273,330)
|
|
469,443
|
|
(585,885)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financing Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Advances on mortgage repurchase facility, net
|
59,511
|
|
(20,462)
|
|
29,229
|
|
(80,548)
|
Dividend payments
|
(41,065)
|
|
(35,632)
|
|
(155,237)
|
|
(142,417)
|
Payments of deferred debt issuance costs
|
(36)
|
|
-
|
|
(36)
|
|
-
|
Issuance of shares under stock-based compensation programs, net
|
(39)
|
|
28,385
|
|
20,773
|
|
16,840
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
18,371
|
|
(27,709)
|
|
(105,271)
|
|
(206,125)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
280,608
|
|
260,654
|
|
925,802
|
|
113,636
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beginning of period
|
1,362,289
|
|
456,441
|
|
717,095
|
|
603,459
|
End of period
|
$
1,642,897
|
|
$
717,095
|
|
$
1,642,897
|
|
$
717,095
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Homebuilding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
1,475,964
|
|
$
696,075
|
|
$
1,475,964
|
|
$
696,075
|
Restricted cash
|
4,094
|
|
3,143
|
|
4,094
|
|
3,143
|
Financial Services:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
162,839
|
|
17,877
|
|
162,839
|
|
17,877
|
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
$
1,642,897
|
|
$
717,095
|
|
$
1,642,897
|
|
$
717,095
|
New Home Deliveries
|
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
|
% Change
|
|
Homes
|
|
Home Sale
Revenues
|
|
Average
Price
|
|
Homes
|
|
Home Sale
Revenues
|
|
Average
Price
|
|
Homes
|
|
Home
Sale
Revenues
|
|
Average Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
West
|
1,397
|
|
$
778,410
|
|
$
557.2
|
|
1,308
|
|
$
756,109
|
|
$
578.1
|
|
7
%
|
|
3
%
|
|
(4)
%
|
Mountain
|
561
|
|
336,220
|
|
599.3
|
|
756
|
|
492,850
|
|
651.9
|
|
(26)
%
|
|
(32)
%
|
|
(8)
%
|
East
|
442
|
|
195,130
|
|
441.5
|
|
490
|
|
238,320
|
|
486.4
|
|
(10)
%
|
|
(18)
%
|
|
(9)
%
|
Total
|
2,400
|
|
$
1,309,760
|
|
$
545.7
|
|
2,554
|
|
$
1,487,279
|
|
$
582.3
|
|
(6)
%
|
|
(12)
%
|
|
(6)
%
|
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
|
% Change
|
|
Homes
|
|
Home Sale
Revenues
|
|
Average
Price
|
|
Homes
|
|
Home Sale
Revenues
|
|
Average
Price
|
|
Homes
|
|
Home
Sale
Revenues
|
|
Average Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
West
|
4,821
|
|
$
2,624,373
|
|
$
544.4
|
|
5,234
|
|
$
3,024,056
|
|
$
577.8
|
|
(8)
%
|
|
(13)
%
|
|
(6)
%
|
Mountain
|
2,028
|
|
1,267,586
|
|
625.0
|
|
2,616
|
|
1,689,376
|
|
645.8
|
|
(22)
%
|
|
(25)
%
|
|
(3)
%
|
East
|
1,379
|
|
628,337
|
|
455.6
|
|
1,860
|
|
872,832
|
|
469.3
|
|
(26)
%
|
|
(28)
%
|
|
(3)
%
|
Total
|
8,228
|
|
$
4,520,296
|
|
$
549.4
|
|
9,710
|
|
$
5,586,264
|
|
$
575.3
|
|
(15)
%
|
|
(19)
%
|
|
(5)
%
|
Net New Orders
|
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
|
% Change
|
|
Homes
|
|
Dollar
Value
|
|
Average
Price 1
|
|
Monthly
Absorption
Rate 2
|
|
Homes
|
|
Dollar
Value
|
|
Average
Price 1
|
|
Monthly
Absorption
Rate 2
|
|
Homes
|
|
Dollar
Value
|
|
Average
Price
|
|
Monthly
Absorption
Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
West
|
827
|
|
$
457,532
|
|
$
553.2
|
|
1.96
|
|
155
|
|
$
67,710
|
|
$
436.8
|
|
0.39
|
|
434
%
|
|
576
%
|
|
27
%
|
|
406
%
|
Mountain
|
372
|
|
219,867
|
|
591.0
|
|
2.29
|
|
(37)
|
|
(25,924)
|
|
700.6
|
|
(0.24)
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
East
|
316
|
|
138,770
|
|
439.1
|
|
2.79
|
|
72
|
|
32,649
|
|
453.5
|
|
0.64
|
|
339
%
|
|
325
%
|
|
(3)
%
|
|
333
%
|
Total
|
1,515
|
|
$
816,169
|
|
$
538.7
|
|
2.17
|
|
190
|
|
$
74,435
|
|
$
391.8
|
|
0.29
|
|
697
%
|
|
996
%
|
|
38
%
|
|
660
%
|
|
1 Gross order average selling price for the three months ended December 31, 2023 decreased approximately 2% year-over-year to
$543,000.
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
|
% Change
|
|
Homes
|
|
Dollar
Value
|
|
Average
Price
|
|
Monthly
Absorption
Rate 2
|
|
Homes
|
|
Dollar
Value
|
|
Average
Price
|
|
Monthly
Absorption
Rate 2
|
|
Homes
|
|
Dollar
Value
|
|
Average
Price
|
|
Monthly
Absorption
Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
West
|
4,202
|
|
$
2,399,987
|
|
$
571.2
|
|
2.51
|
|
2,909
|
|
$
1,735,202
|
|
$
596.5
|
|
2.01
|
|
44
%
|
|
38
%
|
|
(4)
%
|
|
25
%
|
Mountain
|
1,657
|
|
1,004,360
|
|
606.1
|
|
2.50
|
|
1,157
|
|
788,734
|
|
681.7
|
|
1.85
|
|
43
%
|
|
27
%
|
|
(11)
%
|
|
35
%
|
East
|
1,285
|
|
578,427
|
|
450.1
|
|
2.85
|
|
978
|
|
489,946
|
|
501.0
|
|
2.25
|
|
31
%
|
|
18
%
|
|
(10)
%
|
|
27
%
|
Total
|
7,144
|
|
$
3,982,774
|
|
$
557.5
|
|
2.57
|
|
5,044
|
|
$
3,013,882
|
|
$
597.5
|
|
2.02
|
|
42
%
|
|
32
%
|
|
(7)
%
|
|
27
%
|
|
2 Calculated as total net new orders in period ÷ average active communities during period ÷ number of months in period
|
Active Subdivisions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Active Subdivisions
|
|
Active Subdivisions
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
December 31,
|
|
%
|
|
December 31,
|
|
%
|
|
December 31,
|
|
%
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
|
Change
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
|
Change
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
|
Change
|
West
|
138
|
|
134
|
|
3
%
|
|
141
|
|
133
|
|
5
%
|
|
140
|
|
120
|
|
17
%
|
Mountain
|
53
|
|
53
|
|
-
%
|
|
54
|
|
51
|
|
6
%
|
|
55
|
|
52
|
|
6
%
|
East
|
35
|
|
38
|
|
(8)
%
|
|
38
|
|
37
|
|
1
%
|
|
38
|
|
36
|
|
6
%
|
Total
|
226
|
|
225
|
|
-
%
|
|
233
|
|
222
|
|
5
%
|
|
233
|
|
208
|
|
12
%
|
Backlog
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
|
% Change
|
|
Homes
|
|
Dollar
Value
|
|
Average
Price
|
|
Homes
|
|
Dollar
Value
|
|
Average
Price
|
|
Homes
|
|
Dollar
Value
|
|
Average
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
West
|
1,272
|
|
$
789,317
|
|
$
620.5
|
|
1,891
|
|
$
1,049,805
|
|
$
555.2
|
|
(33)
%
|
|
(25)
%
|
|
12
%
|
Mountain
|
344
|
|
237,154
|
|
689.4
|
|
715
|
|
515,460
|
|
720.9
|
|
(52)
%
|
|
(54)
%
|
|
(4)
%
|
East
|
274
|
|
130,524
|
|
476.4
|
|
368
|
|
187,629
|
|
509.9
|
|
(26)
%
|
|
(30)
%
|
|
(7)
%
|
Total
|
1,890
|
|
$
1,156,995
|
|
$
612.2
|
|
2,974
|
|
$
1,752,894
|
|
$
589.4
|
|
(36)
%
|
|
(34)
%
|
|
4
%
|
Homes Completed or Under Construction (WIP lots)
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
%
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
|
Change
|
Unsold:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Completed
|
339
|
|
396
|
|
(14)
%
|
Under construction
|
2,709
|
|
1,063
|
|
155
%
|
Total unsold started homes
|
3,048
|
|
1,459
|
|
109
%
|
Sold homes under construction or completed
|
1,812
|
|
2,756
|
|
(34)
%
|
Model homes under construction or completed
|
542
|
|
555
|
|
(2)
%
|
Total homes completed or under construction
|
5,402
|
|
4,770
|
|
13
%
|
Lots Owned and Optioned (including homes completed or under construction)
|
|
|
December 31, 2023
|
|
December 31, 2022
|
|
|
|
Lots
Owned
|
|
Lots
Optioned
|
|
Total
|
|
Lots
Owned
|
|
Lots
Optioned
|
|
Total
|
|
Total
% Change
|
West
|
9,957
|
|
1,186
|
|
11,143
|
|
12,667
|
|
687
|
|
13,354
|
|
(17)
%
|
Mountain
|
5,038
|
|
1,088
|
|
6,126
|
|
5,398
|
|
1,561
|
|
6,959
|
|
(12)
%
|
East
|
3,004
|
|
2,142
|
|
5,146
|
|
3,534
|
|
1,455
|
|
4,989
|
|
3
%
|
Total
|
17,999
|
|
4,416
|
|
22,415
|
|
21,599
|
|
3,703
|
|
25,302
|
|
(11)
%
|
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
|
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
|
Change
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
General and administrative expenses
|
$
62,665
|
|
$
66,614
|
|
$
(3,949)
|
|
$
203,878
|
|
$
292,349
|
|
$
(88,471)
|
General and administrative expenses as a
percentage of home sale revenues
|
4.8
%
|
|
4.5
%
|
|
30 bps
|
|
4.5
%
|
|
5.2
%
|
|
-70 bps
|
Marketing expenses
|
$
26,199
|
|
$
25,308
|
|
$
891
|
|
$
96,807
|
|
$
103,330
|
|
$
(6,523)
|
Marketing expenses as a percentage of home
sale revenues
|
2.0
%
|
|
1.7
%
|
|
30 bps
|
|
2.1
%
|
|
1.8
%
|
|
30 bps
|
Commissions expenses
|
$
37,998
|
|
$
39,875
|
|
$
(1,877)
|
|
$
129,209
|
|
$
140,716
|
|
$
(11,507)
|
Commissions expenses as a percentage of home
sale revenues
|
2.9
%
|
|
2.7
%
|
|
20 bps
|
|
2.9
%
|
|
2.5
%
|
|
40 bps
|
Total selling, general and administrative expenses
|
$
126,862
|
|
$
131,797
|
|
$
(4,935)
|
|
$
429,894
|
|
$
536,395
|
|
$
(106,501)
|
Total selling, general and administrative
expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues
|
9.7
%
|
|
8.9
%
|
|
80 bps
|
|
9.5
%
|
|
9.6
%
|
|
-10 bps
|
Capitalized Interest
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
Year Ended
December 31,
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Homebuilding interest incurred
|
$
17,515
|
|
$
17,419
|
|
$
69,901
|
|
$
69,450
|
Less: Interest capitalized
|
(17,515)
|
|
(17,419)
|
|
(69,901)
|
|
(69,450)
|
Homebuilding interest expensed
|
$
-
|
|
$
-
|
|
$
-
|
|
$
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest capitalized, beginning of period
|
$
65,428
|
|
$
63,583
|
|
$
59,921
|
|
$
58,054
|
Plus: Interest capitalized during period
|
17,515
|
|
17,419
|
|
69,901
|
|
69,450
|
Less: Previously capitalized interest included in home and land cost of
sales
|
(18,284)
|
|
(21,081)
|
|
(65,163)
|
|
(67,583)
|
Interest capitalized, end of period
|
$
64,659
|
|
$
59,921
|
|
$
64,659
|
|
$
59,921
SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.
MENAFN30012024003732001241ID1107785973
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.