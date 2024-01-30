Danaher Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Results

Key Fourth Quarter 2023 Results



Net earnings were $1.1 billion, or $1.50 per diluted common share and non-GAAP adjusted diluted net earnings per common share were $2.09.

Revenues decreased 10.0% year-over-year to $6.4 billion.

Non-GAAP core revenue decreased 11.5%, including a 4.5% non-GAAP base business core revenue decline. Operating cash flow was $1.6 billion and non-GAAP free cash flow was $1.2 billion.

Key Full Year 2023 Results



Net earnings were $4.2 billion, or $5.65 per diluted common share and non-GAAP adjusted diluted net earnings per common share were $7.58.

Revenues decreased 10.5% year-over-year to $23.9 billion.

Non-GAAP core revenue decreased 10.0%, including a 0.5% non-GAAP base business core revenue decline. Operating cash flow was $6.5 billion and non-GAAP free cash flow was $5.1 billion.

Rainer M. Blair, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We delivered better-than-expected revenue in each of our segments in the fourth quarter-led by respiratory revenue at Cepheid.

The combination of higher-than-expected revenues and our team's strong execution enabled us to exceed our margin and cash flow expectations in what remains a dynamic market environment.

Additionally, the recently closed acquisition of Abcam enhances our portfolio and expands our capabilities in the highly attractive proteomics market."



Blair continued, "2023 was a transformational year for Danaher.

Following the spin-off of Veralto, we are a more focused Life Sciences and Diagnostics Innovator with an enhanced long-term growth and earnings trajectory.

The unique combination of our differentiated portfolio and our team's DBS-driven execution provides a strong foundation for delivering long-term shareholder value."

First Quarter and Full Year 2024 Outlook

The Company provides forecasted sales only on a non-GAAP basis because of the difficulty in estimating the other components of GAAP revenue, such as currency translation, acquisitions and divested product lines.

Beginning with the first quarter of 2024 the Company will continue to provide guidance for core revenue growth, but will no longer provide guidance for, or report base business core revenue as the pandemic has transitioned to an endemic state.

For the first quarter 2024, the Company anticipates that non-GAAP core revenue will be down high-single digits year-over-year. For full year 2024, the Company anticipates that non-GAAP core revenue will be down low-single digits year-over-year.

ABOUT DANAHER

Danaher is a leading global life sciences and diagnostics innovator, committed to accelerating the power of science and technology to improve human health.

Our businesses partner closely with customers to solve many of the most important health challenges impacting patients around the world.

Danaher's advanced science and technology - and proven ability to innovate - help enable faster, more accurate diagnoses and help reduce the time and cost needed to sustainably discover, develop and deliver life-changing therapies.

Focused on scientific excellence, innovation and continuous improvement, our approximately 63,000 associates worldwide help ensure that Danaher is improving quality of life for billions of people today, while setting the foundation for a healthier, more sustainable tomorrow.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this release that are not strictly historical, including the statement regarding the anticipated financial results for the first quarter and full year 2024, Danaher's enhanced long-term growth and earnings trajectory, the Company's prospects for delivering long-term shareholder value and any other statements regarding events or developments that we believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws.

There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those suggested or indicated by such forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements.

