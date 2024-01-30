Polaris Inc. Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Financial Results Available On Company's Website

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII ) reported fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results today through an earnings release posted on the Company's Investor Relations website at

The earnings release will be furnished with the Securities and Exchange Commission on a Form 8-K and is available at sec .

The Company will also hold a conference call with analysts and investors today at 10:00 a.m. CT.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

The call can be accessed via the webcast link on our website at href="" rel="nofollow" polari

or by dialing 1-877-883-0383 or 1-412-902-6506, Conference ID 4180887. Related presentation materials and a replay of the webcast will also be accessible on our website at href="" rel="nofollow" polari .

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII ) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the RANGER®, RZR® and Polaris XPEDITION® and GENERALTM side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman® all-terrain off-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle® mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot® moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with a robust portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe.

