Powerfleet And Mix Telematics Announce Shareholders Meetings To Vote On Proposed Business Combination

Powerfleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: PWFL ) and MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE: MIXT , JSE: MIX) today announced that their respective shareholders meetings will be held virtually on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 to vote on the proposed business combination between the parties. Powerfleet's shareholder meeting will be held at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time and MiX's shareholder meeting will be held at 2:30 p.m., SAST.

The Powerfleet and MiX teams have worked diligently to satisfy all necessary regulatory requirements, in both South Africa and the U.S., to proceed with the shareholders meetings. The registration statement, which contains the joint proxy statement/prospectus relating to the transaction and the shareholders meetings, was declared effective by the SEC on January 24, 2024. Powerfleet and MiX commenced mailing of the joint proxy statement/prospectus on January 29, 2024. The scheme circular (together with the prospectus for the Powerfleet secondary listing on the JSE) with respect to the MiX shareholders meeting will be distributed by MiX to MiX shareholders today, Tuesday, January 30, 2024. The extensive work completed since signing the deal on October 10, 2023 has further prepared the companies to realize the anticipated strategic and financial benefits from the combination .

"I am delighted by the completion of the regulatory steps required for us to arrive at the shareholders meetings next month. These meetings represent a significant step towards the closing of our transformative combination with MiX," said Steve Towe, Powerfleet's Chief Executive Officer, who will continue serving as CEO of the combined Powerfleet company. "As we shared at our joint investor day

in November, the business combination is expected to unlock significant incremental value creation opportunities while establishing Powerfleet as a world-leading AIoT SaaS company, giving us the speed and capability to achieve accelerated growth in high-quality recurring revenues and expanded profitability more quickly. We have been extremely encouraged with the engagement of new prospective investors following the deal announcement and Investor Day event."

Stefan Joselowitz, Chief Executive Officer at MiX Telematics, intends to retire at the conclusion of this transaction, but plans to continue to be a shareholder of the new combined entity. Joselowitz added, "My confidence and excitement for the transaction has grown even greater throughout the regulatory process period. As a shareholder, I strongly believe that the combined leadership group with Steve's stewardship, Powerfleet's Unity strategy, and our combined scale will undoubtedly accelerate the achievement of our shared strategic goals."

The transaction is expected to close at the beginning of April 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions, including obtaining the required shareholder approvals. Upon closing, the combined business will be branded as Powerfleet, with its primary listing on Nasdaq.

ABOUT POWERFLEET

Powerfleet (Nasdaq: PWFL ; TASE: PWFL) is a global leader of internet of things (IoT) software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that optimize the performance of mobile assets and resources to unify business operations. Our data science insights and advanced modular software solutions help drive digital transformation through our customers' and partners' ecosystems to help save lives, time, and money. We help connect companies, enabling customers and their customers to realize more effective strategies and results. Powerfleet's tenured and talented team is at the heart of our approach to partnership and tangible success. The company is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with our Pointer Innovation Center (PIC) in Israel and field offices around the globe. For more information, please visit .

ABOUT MIX TELEMATICS

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to over 1 million global subscribers spanning more than 120 countries. The company's products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets, and consumers with efficiency, safety, compliance, and security solutions. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in

South Africa, the

United Kingdom,

the United States,

Uganda,

Brazil,

Mexico

and Australasia as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange ("JSE") (JSE: MIX) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:

MIXT ). For more information, visit

.

