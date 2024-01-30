Tulikivi Corporation - Managers' Transactions: Jaakko Aspara

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TULIKIVI CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 30 JANUARY AT 1:00 PM
Tulikivi Corporation has received the following notification on 29 January 2024.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Jaakko Aspara
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Tulikivi Oyj
LEI: 743700GSL41H2DXZY963
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 50900/4/4
Transaction date: 2024-01-29
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900583
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 6000 Unit price: 0.4575 EUR
(2): Volume: 10 Unit price: 0.457 EUR
(3): Volume: 6500 Unit price: 0.46 EUR
(4): Volume: 4387 Unit price: 0.457 EUR
(5): Volume: 5969 Unit price: 0.457 EUR
(6): Volume: 1500 Unit price: 0.46 EUR
(7): Volume: 2634 Unit price: 0.46 EUR
Aggregated transactions (7):
Volume: 27000 Volume weighted average price: 0.45829 EUR
Further information:
Heikki Vauhkonen, Managing Director, Tulikivi Corporation
Tel. +358 (0)207 636 555, ...
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
