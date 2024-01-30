               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Tulikivi Corporation - Managers' Transactions: Jaakko Aspara


1/30/2024 6:16:32 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TULIKIVI CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 30 JANUARY AT 1:00 PM

Tulikivi Corporation has received the following notification on 29 January 2024.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Jaakko Aspara

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Tulikivi Oyj

LEI: 743700GSL41H2DXZY963

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 50900/4/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-01-29

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900583

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 6000 Unit price: 0.4575 EUR
(2): Volume: 10 Unit price: 0.457 EUR
(3): Volume: 6500 Unit price: 0.46 EUR
(4): Volume: 4387 Unit price: 0.457 EUR
(5): Volume: 5969 Unit price: 0.457 EUR
(6): Volume: 1500 Unit price: 0.46 EUR
(7): Volume: 2634 Unit price: 0.46 EUR

Aggregated transactions (7):
Volume: 27000 Volume weighted average price: 0.45829 EUR

Further information:
Heikki Vauhkonen, Managing Director, Tulikivi Corporation
Tel. +358 (0)207 636 555, ...

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media



