Coherent To Showcase A Broad Portfolio Of Product And Technology Innovations At Photonics West And Bios Expo 2024

PRODUCT ANNOUNCEMENTS

FOR THE ELECTRONICS MARKET:

Dot projector module for depth sensing : This module enables customers to design cameras that capture an entire scene at a broad angle and extended depth range even in bright outdoor lighting conditions, all while maintaining low power consumption.

VCSEL-based illumination module platform : This platform uses eight 940 nm vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser (VCSEL) modules that allow selectively addressable horizontal slices of the field of illumination (FOI). A demonstrator is available to explore multiple VCSEL module positioning configurations and scanning algorithms for various depth sensing modalities and types of scenery.



FOR THE INSTRUMENTATION MARKET:

OBIS 640 XT red laser module : This module matches the high output power, low noise, beam quality, and compact size of Coherent's existing portfolio of blue and green laser modules, which as a complete set enable high-performance super-resolution microscopy (SRM) systems.



FOR THE COMMUNICATIONS MARKET:

WaveShaper 1000A, 4000A and 500B : These test and measurement instruments, which can generate arbitrary filter shapes in attenuation and phase, are now available over a wider wavelength range extending into the U- and Super C-bands.



FOR THE INDUSTRIAL MARKET:

532 nm HyperRapid NXT industrial picosecond laser : This laser, with its 100 W average output power, is ideal for ultraprecision manufacturing of thin-film solar cells. Other applications for this laser include structuring of battery foils and dicing of silicon wafers.

Infrared wire-grid polarizers (WGPs) : This family of infrared polarizers operate in the MWIR over 3-5 μm and the LWIR over 7-14 μm, for laser-based atmospheric remote sensing applications. They are based on meta-optics wire technology that achieves a contrast ratio of an order of magnitude greater than the highest-performing comparable products in the industry.



PRODUCT DEMONSTRATION

Test and Measurement: WaveShaper 4000A/U-Band and WaveAnalyzer 400A (Booth #4805)

Coherent will demonstrate arbitrary optical filtering using the newly introduced WaveShaper 4000A/U-Band in combination with a WaveAnalyzer 400A High-Resolution Optical Spectrum Analyzer. With its broad wavelength coverage, the new WaveShaper 4000A/U-Band supports research and development activities in next-generation optical networks.

INVITED PRESENTATIONS

Lasers, Optics, and Thermoelectrics to Advance Life Science Instrumentation

Presenter: Dr. Kim Netzeband

Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2:00 p.m. PT

Demo Area 2 (Hall D)

Photonics Technologies for Datacom: Complement or Compete?

Presenter: Vipul Bhatt

Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2:30 p.m. PT

Expo Stage, Hall DE (Exhibit Level)

WORKSHOPS

Solid-State Laser Technology (Course SC752)

Presenter: Dr. Norman Hodgson

Sunday, Jan. 28, 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. PT

Industrial Ultrafast Lasers for Micro-Processing and Applications (Course SC1285)

Presenter: Dr. Norman Hodgson

Monday, Jan. 29, 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. PT

KEYNOTE PRESENTATION

Optically-pumped semiconductor lasers at Coherent: a historical perspective (Paper 12868-2)

Presenter: Dr. Juan L. Chilla

Wednesday, Jan. 31, 8:45-9:30 a.m. PT

Room 105 (Level 1 South Lobby)

INVITED PAPER

Ultra high-power and highly efficient 9xx nm single emitters with up to 65 W output power under CW operation (Invited Paper 12867-35)

Presenter: Dr. René Todt

Tuesday, Jan. 30, 8:00-8:30 a.m. PT

Room 205 (Level 2 South)

CONFERENCE PAPERS

A single mode fiber connector for multi kW fiber lasers (Paper 12865-26)

Presenter: Conor Byrne

Tuesday, Jan. 30, 5:00-5:20 p.m. PT

Room 203 (Level 2 South)

Mitigating stimulated Brillouin scattering in single-frequency multimode fiber amplifier with diffraction-limited output (Paper 12865-24)

Co-author: Dr. Peyman Ahmadi

Tuesday, Jan. 30, 4:20-4:40 p.m. PT

Room 203 (Level 2 South)

Single frequency operation of an 1110 nm Yb-doped fiber amplifier used for non-linear frequency conversion (Paper 12865-86)

Presenter: Dr. Peyman Ahmadi

Tuesday, Jan. 30, 6:00-8:00 p.m. PT

Room 2003 (Level 2 West)

PM single-mode Er:Yb co-doped fibers for mid-high power laser and amplifiers (Paper 12865-57)

Presenter: Dr. Clémence Jollivet

Thursday, Feb. 1, 2:10-2:30 p.m. PT

Room 203 (Level 2 South)

