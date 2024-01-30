Global Warming Solutions Announces Plan To Revolutionize Hydrogen Production And Distribution In Kansas

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Temecula, CA, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Warming Solutions Inc. (OTCQB: $GWSO), a world leader in renewable hydrogen solutions, announced today its vision to revolutionize hydrogen production and delivery in the state of Kansas through a new partnership with Coal Creek Energy.







Under a signed Letter of Intent (LOI), GWSO will collaborate with Coal Creek Energy and Dr. Reza, a leading academic to tap into Kansas' vast underground hydrogen deposits along the Nemaha Uplift and Humboldt Fault. The company plans to immediately lease an additional 10,000 acres and begin exploratory drilling to evaluate the potential for scalable, economical hydrogen production.





The announcement comes as automakers like GM and Honda begin ramping up fuel cell production to meet growing demand for hydrogen-powered vehicles. As reported by CNBC, the automakers have launched commercial production of fuel cell systems at a new $85 million Michigan facility. GM and Honda plan to deploy these systems in long-haul trucks, construction equipment and passenger vehicles.





"The launch of GM and Honda's fuel cell production highlights the massive potential for hydrogen to transform transportation. This agreement sets the stage for GWSO to transform hydrogen into a widely available mainstream fuel source," said Michael Pollastro, CEO of Global Warming Solutions. "Our drilling program, paired with strategic partnerships across the transportation sector, will help build an inclusive hydrogen infrastructure to empower drivers, communities and industries with clean energy options."





Once initial drilling validates yields, GWSO plans to work with gas stations across Kansas to distribute locally-produced hydrogen for vehicles. The company will also discuss supply agreements with leading automakers to increase availability of hydrogen-powered cars and trucks across the state.





"GWSO believes that hydrogen is the future and we are excited to diversify our industry stake starting right here in Kansas," Michael Pollastro continued. "We aim to demonstrate that affordable, renewable hydrogen can fuel our society reliably and sustainably while combating climate change."





The non-binding LOI enables the companies to cooperate on preliminary assessments before finalizing terms in a binding definitive agreement. It remains in effect until certain milestones are met or commercial production begins.





Michael Pollastro

Chief Executive Officer

Global Warming Solutions Inc.

...

About Global Warming Solutions Inc.



Global Warming Solutions Inc. (GWSO) is a worldwide developer of technologies that help mitigate climate change and its effects on the planet. The company's mission is to develop and bring innovative market technologies that address the urgent need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to the impacts of climate change. For more information on the company and its technologies, please visit,

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include predictions, estimates, or other information that might be considered forward-looking within applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent the Company's current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the Company's management only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that the Company is not obligating itself to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as potential, expect, look forward, believe, dedicated, building or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by the Company herein are often discussed in filings the Company makes with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at and on the Company's website at