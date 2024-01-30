(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Knee Reconstruction Pipeline Report Including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies, 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
'Knee Reconstruction Pipeline Report' provides comprehensive information about the Knee Reconstruction pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress. Knee Reconstruction is a surgical procedure involving the replacement of damaged or diseased parts of the knee joint.
Scope
Extensive coverage of the Knee Reconstruction under development The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Knee Reconstruction and list all their pipeline projects The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved/Issued stage The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products Recent developments in the segment/industry
Reasons to Buy
Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage Identify and understand important and diverse types of Knee Reconstruction under development Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline In-depth analysis of the product's current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date
Key Topics Covered:
1 Table of Contents
1.1 List of Tables
1.2 List of Figures
2 Introduction
2.1 Knee Reconstruction Overview
3 Products under Development
3.1 Knee Reconstruction - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
3.2 Knee Reconstruction - Pipeline Products by Segment
3.3 Knee Reconstruction - Pipeline Products by Territory
3.4 Knee Reconstruction - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path
3.5 Knee Reconstruction - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date
3.6 Knee Reconstruction - Ongoing Clinical Trials
4 Knee Reconstruction - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies
4.1 Knee Reconstruction Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
4.2 Knee Reconstruction - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
5 Knee Reconstruction Companies and Product Overview
6 Knee Reconstruction- Recent Developments
7 Appendix
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
4WEB Medical Inc Active Implants LLC Artimplant AB (Inactive) Aspect Biosystems Ltd Bactiguard Holding AB Binghamton University BioPoly LLC Bonovo Orthopedics Inc CEA-Leti CeramTec GmbH Clemson University ConforMIS Inc Corin Group Ltd CytexOrtho Delta Orthopedics LLC DiFusion Technologies Inc Ecole de technologie superieure Elite Surgical Supplies (Pty) Ltd Episurf Medical AB Exactech Inc EZ ORTHOPEDICS ISRAEL ForCast Orthopedics Inc Fuse Medical Inc Ganymed Robotics Genovel Orthopedics Inc Georgia Institute of Technology Hospital for Special Surgery Indian Institute of Technology Bombay Invibio Knee Ltd Kinamed Inc Materialise NV Materials Mines Paris Tech Center Medacta Group SA MicroPort Orthopedics Inc MicroPort Scientific Corp Monogram Orthopaedics Inc Nano Interface Technology LLC (Inactive) NovoPedics, Inc. Ohio State University Okani Medical Technology OrthoGrid Systems Orthonika Ltd OrthoSensor Inc Resultados y Calidad del Sistema Sanitario Publico de Andalucia RIH Orthopaedic Foundation Inc Sanatmetal Ltd. Sensortech Corp SINTX Technologies Inc Smith & Nephew Inc Smith & Nephew Plc Stellenbosch University Stevens Institute of Technology University of Bath University of Florida University of South Carolina
