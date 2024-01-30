Waste Management Market To Reach $1,165.1 Billion From 2024 To 2031 | Insightace Study

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Companies covered in this report are Veolia, Cleanway Waste Management Limited, Daiseki Co. Ltd, Waste Connections Inc., Clean Harbors, Seuz, Umicore, E.R.I., Stericycle, Enviro-Hub group, W.M. Intellectual Property Holdings L.L.C., Augean Plc and Reclay Group Jersey City, NJ, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --“Waste Management Market” in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $751.3 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $1,165.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.78% from 2023 to 2031, according to a new report by InsightAce Analytic. Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:

Key factors influencing the global Waste Management Market are:

Population growth and urbanization is a major driver

Increased waste generation is driving the market Public awareness and participation drive the market The following are the primary obstacles to the Waste Management Market's expansion:

Lack of infrastructure to restrict market growth

Limited financial resources to limit market growth Illegal dumping and informal waste sector to hinder market expansion Future expansion opportunities for the global Waste Management Market include:

Technological Advancements such as Internet of Things (IoT) sensors, artificial intelligence, and data analytics

Embracing circular economy principles presents a significant opportunity

The increasing volume of electronic waste presents an opportunity for specialized e-waste management services One of the significant concerns restraining industry growth is the resistance to adopting new waste management practices, both at the individual and organizational levels, can be a significant constraint.

Market Analysis:

The market is characterized by steady growth, influenced by factors such as rapid urbanization, population growth, and heightened environmental awareness. With an increasing global focus on sustainability, the industry is witnessing technological advancements, the adoption of circular economy principles, and a shift towards waste-to-energy solutions. List of Prominent Players in the Waste Management Market:

Augean Plc

Biffa Plc

Biomedical Waste Solutions

Clean Harbors

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited

Covanta Holding Corporation

Daiseki Co. Ltd

Enviro-Hub Group

Eri

Fcc Environment

Hitachi Zosen

Relay Group

Remondis Se & Co. Kg

Republic Services

Stericycle

Suez

Umicore

Urbaser

Valicor

Veolia Environment

Waste Connections Inc. Wm Intellectual Property Holdings L.L.C. Waste Management Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market size value in 2023 USD 751.3 Bn Revenue forecast in 2031 USD 1,165.1 Bn Growth rate CAGR CAGR of 5.78% from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative units Representation of revenue in US$ Bn, and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends Segments covered By Material, Product, Application, End-Use Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Recent Developments:

In November 2022, Daiseki was pleased to announce that their greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets have been certified by the S.B.T. Initiative ("SBTi") as "Science Based Targets."

In November 2023, A Tomra Cleanaway, driving value from recycling, opened over 140 refunds. Furthermore, more refund points will continue to be added in the months to come, with 180 refund points to be established once the rollout has been fully completed in the west zone in August 2024.

In January 2023, Covanta, a leader in sustainable materials management and a premier provider of environmental solutions benefitting businesses and communities, announced that emissions data is now available to the public online for the Covanta Hillsborough Waste-to-Energy Facility in Tampa, FL, which every year processes 523,000 tons of waste that would have otherwise gone to methane-producing landfills.

Waste Management Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers: Limited Financial Resources

The limited financial resources in the waste management sector are acting as a driving force for innovation and efficiency. Faced with budget constraints, waste management entities are increasingly exploring cost-effective and sustainable solutions. This has led to the adoption of technologies such as smart waste management systems, which optimize collection routes and reduce operational costs. Additionally, the financial limitations have spurred collaboration between the public and private sectors, fostering partnerships that leverage the strengths of both to address infrastructure gaps.

Challenges: Diverse and Complex Waste Streams

The presence of diverse and complex waste streams poses a significant challenge to the waste management market. The increasing variety of waste types, including hazardous materials and electronic waste, demands specialized handling and treatment processes. This complexity not only requires sophisticated technologies for proper disposal and recycling but also necessitates continuous efforts in research and development. The challenge is further intensified by the need for effective public awareness and education to encourage responsible disposal practices.

North America Is Expected To Grow With The Highest CAGR During The Forecast Period

The North America Waste Management Market is likely to register a significant revenue share and develop at a rapid CAGR in the near future. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including stringent environmental regulations, a strong emphasis on sustainable practices, and the adoption of advanced waste management technologies. Government initiatives promoting recycling and waste reduction contribute to market expansion, along with increased awareness among businesses and consumers regarding the environmental impact of improper waste disposal. Additionally, the region's commitment to circular economy principles and the rising demand for innovative waste-to-energy solutions further drive market growth.





Segmentation of Waste Management Market-

By Waste Type-



Municipal

Industrial E-waste

By Service-



Collection

Recycling

Landfill Incineration

By Type-



Do Hazardous Non-Hazardous

By Region-

North America-



The US

Canada Mexico

Europe-



Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-



China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-



Brazil

Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-



G.C.C. Countries

South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

