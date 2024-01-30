Carbon Fiber Market - Global Industry Perspective Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Carbon Fiber Market Report

Carbon fibers are known for their properties such as stiffness, tensile strength, chemical resistance, and low expansion, making them crucial in aerospace.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research recently released a comprehensive report titled "Global Carbon Fiber Market : Opportunities and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032." The carbon fiber market is segmented based on raw material, type, form, end-use industry, and region. Raw materials include PAN-based carbon fiber, and pitch-based & rayon-based carbon fiber. Types are categorized into continuous, long, and short carbon fibers, while forms are divided into composite and non-composite carbon fibers. End-use industries comprise aerospace & defense, sports/leisure, wind turbines, molding & compounds, automotive, pressure vessels, civil engineering, marine, pultrusion misc., misc. consumer, sailing/yacht building, and others. Regions studied include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

As of 2022, the global carbon fiber industry generated $5.5 billion and is anticipated to reach $16.0 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4% from 2023 to 2032. Carbon fibers are known for their properties such as stiffness, tensile strength, chemical resistance, and low expansion, making them crucial in aerospace, civil engineering, military, and sports industries. The lightweight nature of carbon fiber also aligns with eco-friendly initiatives, contributing to increased production.

Key growth drivers include the rising use of carbon fiber components in the automotive sector and government regulations for emission control. However, challenges such as long production cycles and the limited availability of carbon fibers may hinder market growth. The medical industry's increased adoption of carbon fiber presents a significant opportunity for future market expansion.

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted the carbon fiber market negatively due to volatile raw material prices, leading to decreased demand. However, recovery efforts in sectors like building and construction, aerospace, defense, industrial, automotive, and commercial have spurred market growth.

Segment-wise, continuous carbon fiber holds the highest market share, contributing over four-fifths of global revenue, with an estimated CAGR of 11.5%. PAN-based carbon fiber dominates the raw material segment, accounting for over 90% of market revenue and maintaining its lead with a CAGR of 11.4%. In the form category, composite carbon fibers hold over 90% market share and are expected to maintain their lead with a CAGR of 11.4%.

Geographically, Europe leads the market, holding over one-third of global revenue, driven by advanced manufacturing capabilities in countries like Germany. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period.

Key players in the market include Solvay, TEIJIN LIMITED, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., ZOLTEK, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, DowAksa, Nippon Steel Corporation, Formosa Europe, and SGL Carbon. These companies adopt various strategies like new product launches, collaborations, expansions, joint ventures, and agreements to enhance market share and maintain dominance. The report provides detailed analyses of these players, highlighting their business performance, operating segments, product portfolios, and strategic moves to offer insights into the competitive landscape.

