(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kristen Christy, America's Resilience Speaker and Coach, Co- Creator of the 9-8-8 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline

Nobody Wants You Healthy, Mark Richards, MD

Cheryl Chumley is online opinion editor, commentary writer and host of the“Bold and Blunt” podcast for The Washington Times.

Turning Point USA Georgetown University Chapter and The Washington Times Present National Security Panel.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Turning Point USA Georgetown University Chapter and The Washington Times will host Today's National Security - A Crisis of Health and the Nation's Resilience panel on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at Georgetown University, McShain Lounge (Located in McCarthy Hall) from 7-8:30 PM ET, featuring three distinguished speakers: Cheryl Chumley , Dr. Mark Richards , and Kristen Christy .The National Security panel aims to engage students, community members, and thought leaders in a lively discussion about the critical issues affecting America's security. Turning Point USA's Capitol territory is hosting the event and leading the charge to win America's culture war in Washington, D.C., Delaware, Maryland, and NOVA. Admission to the National Security Panel is free and open to the public. Doors open at 6:45 PM ET. For more information, please email....Featured Speakers Include:Kristen Christy, America's Resilience Speaker, Coach, Author, and Military Spouse, is a sought-after international speaker, author, and resilience expert. Through her lived experience with a stroke at 15, the loss of her first husband to suicide after a deployment, her sons' attempts, and the disappearance of her oldest son, she has dedicated her life to empowering individuals, teams, and organizations to thrive in the face of adversity. As the co-creator of the 9-8-8 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, Kristen is a passionate advocate for mental health awareness and suicide prevention.With her extensive background in organizational development, leadership, and psychology, as well as her own personal experiences overcoming adversity, Kristen is uniquely positioned to inspire and motivate audiences to build resilience, enhance well-being, and create a more positive and fulfilling life. Because there is power in today, there is HOPE for tomorrow.​​Dr. Mark Richards served for years as a physician consultant to the White House and in leadership positions in medical and surgical societies. This Yale-educated scientist noticed that something unexplained, yet treatable, was taking a heavy toll on human health and relationships. His search for answers led to a shocking discovery he details in his book. Nobody Wants You Healthy: Achieving Better Health by Avoiding the Corruptions in Modern Medical Science. Go to for more information.Cheryl Chumley is an online opinion editor, commentary writer, and host of the“Bold and Blunt” podcast for The Washington Times and a frequent media guest and public speaker. She is the author of several books, the latest titled,“Lockdown: The Socialist Plan To Take Away Your Freedom,” and“Socialists Don't Sleep: Christians Must Rise or America Will Fall.”

Eden Hill

Eden Gordon Media, LLC

+1 202-714-6014

email us here