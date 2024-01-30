County Of Ottawa, MI, Enhances Fiscal Strategy With Opengov

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Driven by the need for enhanced reporting and the desire to streamline manual processes, the County of Ottawa, MI, was looking for a new budget planning and management solution. After a thorough search, the County chose to partner with OpenGov , the leader of software purpose-built for local government.Located 30 minutes from Grand Rapids, leadership at the County of Ottawa was keen on transforming its budgeting system. Top of mind for the County was finding a platform to support multi-year capital improvement planning and enabling staff to have control over report creation and modifications. OpenGov Budgeting & Planning was chosen for its comprehensive features, including scenario planning, and for its user-friendly interface.With the adoption of OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, the County of Ottawa is set to see significant improvements in its budgeting and financial planning processes. The platform will facilitate the creation of an ADA-compliant budget book, provide robust and flexible reporting, and offer enhanced personnel forecasting. These changes are anticipated to streamline financial operations, reduce redundancy, and foster better collaboration across departments, ultimately leading to more effective financial management and service delivery.The County of Ottawa joins the growing list of public sector organizations across the nation leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize their work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for government needs.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.

