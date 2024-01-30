City Of Bluffdale, UT, Advances Asset Management With Opengov

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) UTAH, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Wanting to eliminate paper-based work and the challenges of manual processes, the City of Bluffdale, UT, was in search of a new solution. The City ultimately chose to partner with OpenGov , the leader in cloud software for local government.



Located a short drive from Salt Lake City, leadership in Bluffdale prioritized finding a system that could offer better visibility into the status of capital assets and streamline its asset maintenance management. Cartegraph Asset Management stood out for its comprehensive suite of features, including automated work orders and the capability to run macro-level reporting, aligning with the City's need for a more efficient and integrated approach to asset management.



By adopting Cartegraph Asset Management, the City of Bluffdale is set to experience process advancements in its public works management. This modern solution will provide a single system of truth for asset management and work orders, enhanced reporting capabilities at all levels of leadership, and a mobile application for ease of use in the field. This strategic move is anticipated to significantly boost operational efficiency and improve the City's capacity for making data-driven decisions.



The City of Bluffdale joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.



About OpenGov

OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.



