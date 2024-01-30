Access Fixtures Announces The Best LED Linear Lights For 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WORCESTER, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Access Fixtures, a leader in commercial, industrial, and sports LED lighting, today announced the launch of their eagerly awaited 2024 Best LED Linear Lights featuring three tailored designs.

EPTA LED linear lights offer versatility for various applications with options like wildlife-friendly 590nm Amber LEDs. Customizable features include 0-10V dimming, optional non-dimming driver, variable cord lengths, and diverse finishes for larger orders. With voltage options from 120-277v to 347-480v, Kelvin temperatures ranging from 2200K to 5000K, and an IP66 rating for durability, EPTA provides a practical lighting solution.

VAEL LED linear fixtures are vaporproof and designed for commercial and industrial high bay lighting. Wattage options include 23w, 17/26/35w, and 30/45/57w, providing versatility for varying lighting requirements. Operating at 120-277v, the VAEL series features CCT Selectable for the 23w model and both CCT and wattage selectable for the 17/26/35w and 30/45/57w models.

The LINA LED strip light is a cost-effective solution for commercial indoor spaces, featuring durable steel and white polycarbonate construction. It comes in 4-foot and 8-foot configurations, minimizing installation costs. Featuring an 80+ CRI for good color rendering, it ensures even light distribution with a diffuser lens. Operating between -4°F and 104°F, it has an L70 life of over 50,000 hours. The 8-foot fixtures can be shipped in a 4-foot box, reducing shipping expenses, and orders over $1,500 ship freight-free.

“The top-performing LED linear lights distinguish themselves as a preferred choice, with each model designed and manufactured to excel in specific categories, said Access Fixtures CEO, Steven Rothschild. These advanced luminaires set a standard as among the 2024 best LED linear lights.”

The 2024 best LED linear lights prioritize longevity, adaptability, and performance. Featuring an EXTREME-LIFE rating of L70 @ 200,000 hours for some models, they offer low-maintenance operation. Advanced optics, selectable Kelvin options, and color rendering above Ra>90 ensure efficiency. With a maximum lumens per watt of 153, achieving up to 25,000 lumens, these lights provide flexible lighting with selectable wattage settings (17 to 57 watts for some models) and Kelvin options spanning 3000K to 5000K. Enhanced by anti-glare lenses, whether prismatic or opalescent polycarbonate, these LED linear lights prioritize efficient light distribution and reduced glare.

