Vizconnect, Inc. (VIZC OTC) Demonstrates Financial Compliancy By Bringing Tax Filings Current - Another Milestone Met

CFO Demonstrates Financial Compliancy by bringing Tax Filings Current.

VizConnect, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIZC)

Compliance of Tax filings Aimee Garneau, CFO, stated,"Under my leadership as controller of VizConnect, Inc., a significant accomplishment achieved has been the successful completion of all of the Company's tax filings." In recognizing the importance of fiscal responsibility and compliance, Aimee meticulously addressed the backlog of filings, bringing the company up to date with its tax obligations. Aimee's strategic planning and organizational skills played a pivotal role in navigating the complexities of tax regulations and meeting deadlines. She not only resolved past discrepancies but also implemented robust processes to ensure ongoing compliance for the subsequent years. Aimee's dedication to financial integrity and regulatory adherence has not only safeguarded the company's financial standing but has also positioned VizConnect for scalable growth and is recognized as a model of corporate responsibility in the eyes of regulatory authorities and stakeholders alike. Temba Mahaka, CEO of VizConnect, Inc., remarked,"Aimee has demonstrated immense value to our company. Her leadership is guiding us towards a future marked by both success and rigorous financial compliance, setting a standard that is a source of pride for us." About VizConnect, Inc.: VizConnect, Inc. specializes in assisting companies with world-class business development consulting services. The company's portfolio of services includes real estate acquisition, equity building, debt removal, revenue generation, and asset acquirement. The company's experienced team is driven to increase customers' value, maximizing existing capabilities, improving shareholder performance and profitability, increasing cost efficiencies, optimizing workflow processes through continuous improvement and simplifying business strategies for successful outcomes.

Temba Mahaka

VizConnect, Inc.

+1 8558492666

...

