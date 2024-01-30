Autol Joins EVONOMY's Ecosystem, Offering Robust Lidar Solutions For Multiple Applications

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hyundai Motor Group (HMG) spin-off provides low-cost, long-range LiDAR products that achieve Automotive & Industrial durability requirements

- Yongsung Lee, Founder & CEO of AutoLDETROIT, MI, USA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EVONOMY Group, a leader in Technical & Commercial services for Autonomous Technologies, Connectivity, Electrification, and Software, and AutoL , a South Korean-based LiDAR manufacturer, announced that AutoL's solutions will be featured in the Ecosystem offered by the Evonomy Brand.Founded in 2021, AutoL's team was spun off by Hyundai Motor Group (HMG) in order to develop high-resolution, low-cost, and robust LiDAR solutions for supporting mobility applications. With product lines available that scale beyond 250 meters, AutoL aims to be the premier supplier of LiDAR solutions used in vehicles targeting SAE Level 3 & 4 capability. Additionally, AutoL offers solutions suited for Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), and other applications which rely on object detection including Smart Infrastructure, Security, and Retail."Evonomy is pleased to welcome AutoL to our Ecosystem as a highly-capable and cost-optimized LiDAR solution provider", said Anthony R. Giesey, SVP & Head of Brands for EVONOMY Group. "As one of the few suppliers to achieve Automotive-grade certification and pass Hyundai Motor Group's qualification testing, AutoL offers OEMs robust solutions which can provide high performance even in challenging environmental conditions.""AutoL is excited to begin working with Evonomy which supports OEMs worldwide with architecting their next-generation ADAS & Autonomous systems, including identifying qualifying LiDAR suppliers", said Yongsung Lee, Founder & CEO of AutoL. "Working with Evonomy will expand our reach to new and diverse customers which have been seeking a low-cost, feature-rich, and high-quality LiDAR solution."ABOUT EVONOMY GROUPEVONOMY Group provides Technical & Commercial services with industry-leading expertise in Autonomous Technologies, Connectivity, Electrification, and Software. The Evonomy Brand delivers technical consulting services focused on reducing the time & cost which clients spend obtaining data & identifying solutions that meet their needs. Signature services include E/E Architecture Strategy (EAS), Functional & Performance Specification (FPS), and Component Selection Recommendation (CSR). The REPfirm Brand provides suppliers with Sales & Business Development representation services featuring a team of technical sales experts with highly-cultivated customer relationships for promoting sustainable growth.ABOUT AUTOLAutoL is a privately held company established in 2021 and headquartered in South Korea. The company provides LiDAR solutions which leverage robust polygonal mirrors combined with stabilized mechanical scanning to deliver high-resolution & long-range performance while complying with the rigid environmental & durability standards required in several applications. AutoL's customer base spans multiple industries including Automotive, Agriculture, Industrial Robotics, Security, Drones, and Smart City Infrastructure.For more information please visit .

