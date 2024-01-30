Cocoa Processing Market : Exploring Growth Drivers And Overcoming Challenges To Reach US$ 16.4 Billion By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IMARC Group's report titled "Cocoa Processing Market Report by Bean Type (Forastero, Criollo, Trinitario), Product Type (Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Liquor, Cocoa Powder), Application (Confectionary, Bakery, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Others), and Region 2024-2032". The global cocoa processing market size reached US$ 15.4 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 16.4 Billion by 2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Cocoa Processing Industry:

Growing Demand for Chocolate Products:

The rising demand for chocolate products among the masses across the globe is contributing to the growth of the market. In line with this, the increasing adoption of premium chocolate products on account of inflating income levels of individuals is supporting the growth of the market. Moreover, there is a wide availability of chocolate products, such as bars, truffles, and cocoa-based beverages. Apart from this, chocolate products are beneficial in enhancing mood and relieving stress, which is bolstering the market growth.

Health Benefits of Cocoa:

The rising awareness about health and fitness among individuals worldwide is impelling the market growth. In addition, cocoa is naturally rich in antioxidants, particularly flavonoids, that assist in improving cardiovascular health. It is also beneficial in enhancing cognitive function and reducing the risk of chronic diseases among individuals. Besides this, people are increasingly consuming products that offer various health benefits. Moreover, the incorporation of cocoa into dietary supplements, protein bars, and functional food products to attract consumers seeking convenient and nutritious options is bolstering the market growth.

Innovations in Cocoa Products:

Key players are introducing new flavors, textures, and product variations to cater to changing consumer tastes and preferences. Moreover, they are developing gourmet and artisanal chocolates to attract a large consumer base. These premium products focus on high-quality cocoa beans, unique flavor profiles, and visually appealing packaging. Consumers are willing to pay a premium for these luxury chocolates due to their uniqueness. In addition, cocoa is widely used in skincare and beauty products, which is contributing to the market growth.

Top Global Cocoa Processing Companies in the World

Guan Chong Bhd

Ecom Agroindustrial Corp. Limited

Nestlé SA

Barry Callebaut Group

Blommer Chocolate Company

Mondelez International, Inc.

Cargill Incorporated

Olam International

Touton S.A.

Cocoa Processing Market Report Segmentation:

By Bean Type:

Forastero

Criollo

Trinitario

On the basis of bean type, the market has been divided into forastero, criollo, and trinitario.

By Product Type:

Cocoa Butter

Cocoa Liquor

Cocoa Powder

Based on the product type, the market has been classified into cocoa butter, cocoa liquor, and cocoa powder.

By Application:

Confectionary

Bakery

Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Confectionary holds the biggest market share due to the rising demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) and convenient food products among people.

Regional Insights:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Region-wise, the cocoa processing market is segmented into Europe, Africa, North America, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

Global Cocoa Processing Market Trends:

The wide availability of cocoa products through various distribution channels, such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, and online and convenience stores, across the globe is bolstering the growth of the market. In line with this, people are increasingly preferring cocoa products via online platforms, as they allow individuals to explore and purchase a variety of chocolates and cocoa-based goods and offer enhanced convenience. The rising development of cocoa products with functional benefits, such as sugar-free chocolate, cocoa-infused protein bars, and cocoa-based dietary supplements, is propelling the market growth.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

