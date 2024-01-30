Spot Bitcoin ETF Set To Galvanize HK's Status As Crypto Hub

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Hong Kong will further strengthen its position as a leading global crypto hub should the recent submission of the first spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) application to the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) be approved.

The Hong Kong arm of Harvest Fund Management, a major Chinese asset manager, reportedly submitted the application on Friday to the local financial regulator.

This move comes on the heels of the US Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC's) approval of the first spot BTC ETF earlier this month.

The SFC's pro-cryptocurrency stance has been a driving force behind Hong Kong's ascent as a crypto-friendly jurisdiction. In 2023, the regulator established a framework that provided clarity and legitimacy to crypto-related businesses, paving the way for innovation and investment in the sector.

The submission of a spot Bitcoin ETF application is a testament to the confidence that the crypto community already has in Hong Kong's regulatory environment.