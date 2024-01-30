President Nominates Satnam Singh Sandhu To Rajya Sabha

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu nominated Chandigarh University Chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu to Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed happiness over the nomination.

“I am delighted that Rashtrapati Ji has nominated Satnam Singh Sandhu to the Rajya Sabha. Satnam Ji has distinguished himself as a noted educationist and social worker, who has been serving people at the grassroots in different ways,” Modi wrote on X.

He said that Sandhu has always worked extensively to further national integration and has also worked with the Indian diaspora.

“I wish him the very best for his Parliamentary journey and am confident the Rajya Sabha proceedings will be enriched by his views," the Prime Minister said.

The officials said that Sandhu made creation of world class educational institution his life's mission by fist laying the foundation of Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC) at Landran in Mohali in 2001 and then going a step forward with the formation of Chandigarh University in 2012 which a found a place in QS World Rankings 2023, fist among private universities in Asia.

They said that the hardships faced in early life have also seen the Chandigarh University Chancellor Sandhu turn into a staunch philanthropist who has extended financial help to lakhs of students for pursuing quality education.

“He is actively involved in large scale community efforts to improve health and wellness and also to advance communal harmony through his two NGOs 'Indian Minorities Foundation' and New India Development (NID) Foundation,” the officials said.

They said that Sandhu has made a mark with his efforts for national integration at home and has worked extensively with the diaspora abroad.

