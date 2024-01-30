Kuwait Amir Receives Congratulations On Power Assumption From Japanese Emperor

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 30 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Tuesday a cable of congratulations from the Japanese Emperor Narohitu on His Highness' power assumption.

The Japanese Emperor, in the cable, wished His Highness the Amir success in the development of State of Kuwait and hoped he would enjoy lifelong good health.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal reciprocated with a cable to the Emperor, expressing heartfelt gratitude for the good sentiments and wished him lifelong wellness. (end)

aah













