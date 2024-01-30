               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Urgent: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Sentenced To 10 Years Jail: Media


1/30/2024 6:08:50 AM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (NNN-APP) – A Pakistan court today, sentenced former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, to a 10-year jail term, for“leaking state secrets,” local media reported.– NNN-APP

