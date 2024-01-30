Urgent: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Sentenced To 10 Years Jail: Media

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (NNN-APP) – A Pakistan court today, sentenced former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, to a 10-year jail term, for“leaking state secrets,” local media reported.– NNN-APP
