One Wounded As Russians Drop Explosives From Drone On Beryslav

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army has dropped explosives from a drone outside the building of a humanitarian aid headquarters in Beryslav, Kherson region, wounding one person.

The region's military administration announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"The Russians continue to attack Beryslav," the post reads.

According to the report, a 50-year-old man was injured. He was diagnosed with a blast injury and a shrapnel wound to his leg.

The military administration also said that air strikes were carried out in the city at midnight.

Photo credit: Kherson Regional Military Administration