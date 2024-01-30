One Wounded As Russians Drop Explosives From Drone On Beryslav

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army has dropped explosives from a drone outside the building of a humanitarian aid headquarters in Beryslav, Kherson region, wounding one person.
The region's military administration announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"The Russians continue to attack Beryslav," the post reads.
According to the report, a 50-year-old man was injured. He was diagnosed with a blast injury and a shrapnel wound to his leg.
The military administration also said that air strikes were carried out in the city at midnight.
Photo credit: Kherson Regional Military Administration
