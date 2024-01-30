Almost No Trucks Waiting To Cross Border With Ukraine Today Demchenko

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) For the first time since the border blockade started, almost no trucks have been spotted waiting in line at the border between Ukraine and neighboring countries.

The relevant statement was made by Spokesperson for the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service Andrii Demchenko in a commentary to an Ukrinform correspondent.

At the border with Poland, such crossing points as Rava-Ruska - Hrebenne, Krakivets-Korczova, Yahodyn-Dorohusk, Shehyni-Medyka, which used to be blocked, are now operating according to the schedule.

According to the data from the Polish side, on the morning of January 30, 2024, there were 150 trucks waiting to cross the Ukrainian border at the Yahodyn checkpoint and 40 trucks at the Krakivets checkpoint. Demchenko mentioned that, as the border blockade was lifted, freight traffic at the border with Poland became rather intense.

In general, over the past day, more than 2,800 trucks have crossed the border to and from Ukraine at the above four checkpoints.

According to Demchenko, road traffic is intense across all checkpoints at the border between Ukraine and other neighboring countries. As of today's morning, there have been no trucks waiting in line to enter Ukraine.

A reminder that, on January 29, 2024, about 800 trucks were waiting to cross the border with Ukraine on the Polish side at the Yahodyn checkpoint.