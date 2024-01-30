Kuleba Invites New Moldovan Foreign Minister To Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has congratulated his new Moldovan counterpart Mihai Popsoi on his appointment and invited him to Kyiv.

The Ukrainian foreign policy chief reported this on X , according to Ukrinform.

"I spoke with my new Moldovan counterpart Mihai Popsoi to congratulate him on his appointment and invite him to visit Kyiv. Based on shared foreign policy priorities, we are poised to work together on our path to the EU and protect our countries from Russia's aggressive policies," Kuleba wrote.

Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu announced on Wednesday, January 24, that he was resigning from his post.

The new foreign minister, Mihai Popsoi, was sworn in on January 29.

Photo: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry