Explosion Reported In Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An explosion rang out in Kharkiv during an air raid alert on Tuesday, January 30.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"An explosion in Kharkiv. Be careful," he wrote.
Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force warned there was a threat of the use of ballistic missiles in the Kharkiv, Sumy, and Poltava regions.
MENAFN30012024000193011044ID1107785864
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.