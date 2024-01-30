Explosion Reported In Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An explosion rang out in Kharkiv during an air raid alert on Tuesday, January 30.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"An explosion in Kharkiv. Be careful," he wrote.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force warned there was a threat of the use of ballistic missiles in the Kharkiv, Sumy, and Poltava regions.