President Of The Republic Participates In The Italian-African Summit In Rome

His Excellency the President of the Republic, Mr. Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, received on Monday morning upon his arrival at the Italian Senate Palace in Rome, to participate in the Italian-African Summit, by the Italian Prime Minister, Mrs. Giorgia Maloney.

The summit, which kicked off today in the presence of His Excellency, aims to launch a new phase of cooperation with African countries, especially in the field of energy, climate change, food security, migration and energy transition.

More than 20 African heads of state and government, 57 international delegations, representatives from the European Union, regional organizations and multilateral institutions operating on the continent, such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, will participate in the summit.

