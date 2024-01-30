South Sudan: Troika Statement On Attacks On United Nations Interim Security Force For Abyei (UNISFA) And In The Abyei Region, January 27 And 28, 2024

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The Embassies of Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States strongly condemn the series of armed attacks on January 27 and 28 on a United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) base and on UNISFA personnel that led to the deaths of two peacekeepers, injuries to several other UNISFA personnel, and wider civilian casualties.

We understand that the two peacekeepers killed were from Ghana and Pakistan.

We express our deepest condolences to the families of the peacekeepers and of the civilians who lost their lives.

We stand with our UNISFA colleagues during this difficult time.

We denounce in the strongest terms the targeting of United Nations peacekeepers and call for those responsible for these attacks to be held accountable.

We are deeply concerned by the escalation of violence in recent months between communities living in and around the Abyei Administrative Area.

South Sudanese political and community leaders must act with urgency to end the conflict.

All leaders who have influence with involved communities and who fail to use it to support peace are demonstrating their disregard for the interests of their people.

