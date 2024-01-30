Rome: President Of Republic Holds Talks With International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

On 29 January, in Rome (Italy), His Excellency Mr. Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, the President of the Republic, met with Ms. Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The meeting focused on ways to strengthen bilateral relations between our country and this international financial institution.

This meeting takes place on the sidelines of the Italy-Africa Summit, which began this morning in Rome with the participation of more than 20 African heads of state and government, 57 international delegations, representatives of the European Union, regional organizations, and multilateral institutions operating on the continent, such as the World Bank and the IMF.

