Rome: President Of Republic Meets With Senegalese Counterpart


1/30/2024 6:03:58 AM

On 29 January, on the sidelines of the Italy-Africa Summit in Rome (Italy), His Excellency Mr. Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, the President of the Republic, met with His Excellency Mr. Macky Sall, the President of the Republic of Senegal.

The meeting focused on ways to strengthen and develop bilateral cooperation relations between the two brotherly countries and on issues of common interest.

