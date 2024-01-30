               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
KUNA's Team Beats Kuwait University 6-4 In Ministries Futsal League


1/30/2024 6:03:47 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 30 (KUNA) -- Kuwait News Agency's (KUNA) futsal team has qualified into the Ministries and Public Entities Futsal League semi-finals for the very first time after beating Kuwait University (KU)'s team by 6-4 goals.
This qualification to the playoffs is the first for the KUNA team in the Ministries League.
The KUNA team is accompanied to the playoffs by the Kuwait National Guard (KNG) team in Group B, which also includes, the Public Institution for Social Security (PIFSS), Kuwait University (KU), and the Ministry of Education. (end)
